McCarthy is seeking a stopgap spending bill without funding cuts

House Republicans are tentatively planning to push a rushed vote Saturday on a temporary government spending measure that avoids cuts to federal agencies and provides billions to replenish the nation’s disaster funds.

Just hours away from a US government shutdown as existing funding expires at midnight, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his lieutenants were presenting details of the bill to rank-and-file GOP members at a closed-door conference at 9:30 a.m. in Washington

While the duration of the proposed bill to extend existing spending levels isn’t settled, it’s likely to run for 45 days, a House GOP official familiar with the discussions said.