Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: A brown booby, a long-tailed jaeger, and 40 Forster’s terns at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, a Baird’s sandpiper, an early purple sandpiper, and a little gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a black-headed gull at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a common murre at Cold Storage Beach in Dennis, and two black skimmers at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a glossy ibis at South Monomoy Island, a golden-winged warbler at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and 12 Leach’s storm-petrels at Sandy Neck in Barnstable.

Last week’s highlight was a cooperative Northern wheatear at Plymouth Beach, where other sightings included two Hudsonian godwits and a marbled godwit. Race Point in Provincetown and First Encounter Beach in Eastham also both had visits from some interesting seabirds last week, most notable of which was a brown booby at First Encounter and a little gull at Race Point.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Bristol County: A tardy chimney swift at Stonehill College in Easton, two clay-colored sparrows on the Egypt Lane bike path in Fairhaven, a golden-winged warbler on the campus of the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, and late yellow warblers at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven, and Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Advertisement

Plymouth County: A Northern wheatear, four Caspian terns, two Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, and four lingering piping plovers at Plymouth Beach, five sandhill cranes at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, a concentration of 45 barn swallows at Smitty’s Bog Conservation Area in Hanson.

Norfolk County: An American golden-plover and a Lapland longspur at Passanageset Park in Quincy, a whimbrel at Wollaston Beach, two soras at Naval Air Station in South Weymouth, and a Connecticut warbler at Farnham-Connolly Memorial Park in Canton.

Suffolk County: Four Caspian terns and three American golden-plovers at Fisherman’s Bend Park in Winthrop, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a stilt sandpiper, and a yellow warbler at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, and a Philadelphia vireo at Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop. A clay-colored sparrow was noted at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan, a warbling vireo at Forest Hills Cemetery, and three Forster’s terns at Moakley Park near Carson Beach.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: A Swainson’s hawk at the Waltham Street fields in Lexington, a red-headed woodpecker on Davis Road in Bedford, a Connecticut warbler at Kaveski Farm in Concord, a yellow-breasted chat at Gaining Ground Farm in Concord, two Northern waterthrushes at the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Sandy Beach at the Mystic Lakes in Winchester, and seven common nighthawks at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord.

Essex County: A Pacific loon, a common murre and an Atlantic puffin at Andrew’s Point in Rockport, another common murre at Gully Point in Rockport, and a gray-cheeked thrush at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, three yellow-crowned night-herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, a gray-cheeked thrush at Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley, and a blue grosbeak at the Nahant compost area.

Berkshire County: A rose-breasted grosbeak at the Cheshire Reservoir, two sandhill cranes in New Marlborough, a clay-colored sparrow at the Canoe Meadows Community Garden in Pittsfield, a tardy yellow warbler at Parsons Marsh in Lenox, four white-winged scoters at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, a black scoter at Clarksburg State Park in Clarksburg, and a dickcissel at October Mountain State Forest in Washington.

Advertisement

Franklin County: Three sandhill cranes on Plainfield Road in Ashfield, three Northern shovelers, a white-rumped sandpiper, and a Caspian tern at Barton Cove in Gill, and an olive-sided flycatcher in New Salem.

Hampshire County: Four continuing sandhill cranes at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton, an American bittern, an American golden-plover, and 11 barn swallows at the East Meadows in Northampton, a blue-gray gnatcatcher and a yellow-throated vireo at Great Pond in Hatfield, a veery on the Mass Central Rail Trail in Ware, and six surf scoters and a Bonaparte’s gull at the Winsor Dam at Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown.

Hampden County: Six Northern rough-winged swallows at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Worcester County: registered a yellow warbler and a Connecticut warbler at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, two wood thrushes at Delaney Wildlife Management Area in Harvard, three soras at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton, a dickcissel at gate 37 at Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, two black vultures at Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, and five red crossbills at Birch Hill Wildlife Management Area in Winchendon.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Connecticut warbler at the Wasque Reservation on Chappaquiddick Island and a lark sparrow at Gay Head.

Nantucket: Four willets off Pocomo Road and two common ravens at Madaket.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.