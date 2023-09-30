Boston area Armenians rally to support refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh

On Saturday afternoon, members of the local Armenian community and their supporters gathered in downtown Boston to raise awareness about the refugee crisis, call on the US government to increase aid for people who have been displaced, and warn that the crisis has the potential to escalate into a second genocide of Armenian people.

Thousands of people were suddenly forced to flee from their homes over the past few weeks in an Armenian enclave in the South Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan. Casualties of a decades-long conflict with the government of Azerbaijan, they have traveled west to Armenia, which has supported ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh as they call it, since the collapse of the former Soviet Union.

Between 1915 and 1923, the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders while carrying out a campaign during which 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths.

Ara Helvadjian, of Woburn, displayed an Artsakh government flag, featuring the tricolor of red, blue, and orange of the Armenian flag with a zigzag chevron in white, during the event at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway.

Helvadjian said his wife is from Artsakh and his grandfather survived the Armenian genocide that ended a century ago.

“What we see happening now is basically what happened in 1915, to erase our history of existence,” he said.

Zela Astarjian, of Walpole, said her daughter is volunteering in Goris, a community near the Armenian border with Azerbaijan.

“It’s a humanitarian disaster,” Astarjian said. “She’s exhausted.”

During the rally, representatives from Armenian civic and charitable organizations encouraged the crowd to call on American elected officials to offer more aid to the refugees.

Greater Boston is home to a vibrant Armenian community, particularly Watertown where many immigrants found work during the late 19th century at the Hood Rubber Co.

On Monday, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown said a message reading “ARTSAKH IS DEAD” had been posted on a bulletin board on church property. Watertown police have said they are investigating.

Anthony Barsamian, co-chairman of the Armenian Assembly of America in Washington, D.C., said he attended recent meetings at the White House and with members of Congress.

“The world has failed us,” Barsamian told the crowd.

He accused Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, of war crimes and warned that he is likely to target Armenia next.

“Armenia is at stake,” he said. “There is no doubt that a dictator will come for Armenia after this. Why? There is no peace with a dictator. A dictator needs an external enemy, and he has chosen Armenia.”

The most recent round of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a population of about 120,000, erupted on Sept. 19 when Azerbaijan launched heavy artillery fire against ethnic Armenian forces there. The strike followed a 10-month blockade on the only road linking the area to Armenia.

Armenian forces put down their arms and its government said it plans to disband on Jan. 1.

Last Tuesday, the US government said it was providing more than $11.5 million in humanitarian aid to help people in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The funding was announced by Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, while she was visiting the Armenian city of Kornidzor near the border with Azerbaijan.

During Power’s trip to the area, she met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and then traveled to Azerbaijan, where she met with Aliyev, according to USAID.

On Thursday, she said USAID had deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to the area to coordinate the US humanitarian response.

Ethnic Armenian forces, with support from the Armenian military, had brought Nagorno-Karabakh under their control in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with territory surrounding the region that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict, according to the Associated Press.

A Russia-brokered armistice ended the war, and Russian peacekeepers were sent to monitor the region. Parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that weren’t retaken by Azerbaijan remained under the control of the separatist authorities, the AP reported.

Ara Balikian of the Armenian General Benevolent Union told the crowd that about $30 million in humanitarian aid has been pledged worldwide for Nagorno-Karabakh. But the sum, he said, is small compared with the global assistance for crisis areas like Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti, and the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

“Who’s kidding who? Thirty million dollars is not enough,” Balikian said.

Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, who has Armenian ancestors, said Aliyev and Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are “planning to rob our people further” and forge a corridor between their nations through Armenia.

“Unless the US and Europe stand against them, this may happen,” he said.

Dr. Shant Parseghian, who leads the board for the Pan Armenian Council of New England, said more Armenians in Greater Boston must get involved.

He urged the crowd to warn other Armenians: “You will lose your motherland.”

“Long live Artsakh,” Parseghian said.

Avak Kahvejian, a Lexington resident, said his ancestors left Armenia during the genocide. Armenians have lived in Nagorno-Karabakh for millennia, he said, and built churches and monasteries there.

Azerbaijan’s government launched its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, he said, because it believes other world powers won’t mount a challenge and stand up for Armenians.

“Our country is not geopolitically strong and so we feel like we’re the only voice out there to speak the truth and to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Dr. Shahe Fereshetian, a Belmont resident, said his grandmother survived the Armenian genocide a century ago.

When he was growing up, Fereshetian said he thought Armenia’s plight was overlooked because communication and media weren’t as sophisticated then as they are today.

“We have all those images coming out of Artsakh. The world still doesn’t care. . . . All those people who kept on saying, ‘Never again,’ only meant it in words, not in action. ‘Never again’ doesn’t mean anything unless you act on it,’” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

































