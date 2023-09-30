Brothers arrested in Dorchester after police recover pills and firearms

Two brothers were in court in Dorchester Friday after police recovered stolen firearms and a large number of pills in their vehicle last Sunday, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office

The two men were identified as Christopher Summers, 51, of Boston and Gary Summers, 54, of Brockton. Each faces multiple firearm and drug charges.

The brothers were arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday. During a dangerousness hearing Friday, Judge Jonathan Tynes determined they were not dangerous, set bail at $3,000 and ordered them to stay away from Perth Street. The men are due back in court on Nov. 15.