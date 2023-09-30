Brothers arrested in Dorchester after police recover pills and firearms

Two brothers were in court in Dorchester Friday after police recovered stolen firearms and a large number of pills in their vehicle last Sunday, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office
The two men were identified as Christopher Summers, 51, of Boston and Gary Summers, 54, of Brockton. Each faces multiple firearm and drug charges.
The brothers were arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday. During a dangerousness hearing Friday, Judge Jonathan Tynes determined they were not dangerous, set bail at $3,000 and ordered them to stay away from Perth Street. The men are due back in court on Nov. 15.
At approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday, police arrived on Perth Street after a call about a man with a gun. The man was in a white Lexus with another man, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
Advertisement
Officers ordered the two men to get out of the vehicle and found a dark gray backpack in the back seat holding four firearms, the statement said.
Two of the firearms were reportedly stolen, the statement said.
Officers also found seven 9mm rounds of ammunition, multiple bags of pills, and $2,100 in cash.
In the statement, Hayden called the recovery of the guns a “small victory in a very large campaign” against illegal gun trafficking and possession.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.