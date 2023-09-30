Dedham man facing multiple charges in string of Cape Cod fires

The charges stem from a string of fires that broke out at several properties on Lower County Road and Windward Road in Dennis on the night of Sept. 19 into the early morning hours of Sept. 20, according to court documents. No injuries were reported.

Samuel Dubin, 28, pleaded not guilty to multiple arson, breaking and entering, and property damage charges at an arraignment last week in Orleans District Court, where he was ordered held without bail and was later committed to Bridgewater State Hospital, according to court records.

A Dedham man accused of setting at least two fires and attempting to spark others in a Cape Cod neighborhood will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial on a litany of charges, according to court records.

Dubin’s attorney could not be reached and the district attorney’s office did not respond to a message seeking further information Saturday. He is due back in court Oct. 23, according to records.

Before the first fire was reported, Dubin’s parents had requested a wellness check at the hotel where he was staying in Dennis, but he was not there when police arrived. His parents told police that he might have a gun, according to police report filed in court.

As officers searched for Dubin, they were alerted to a fire at 111 Lower County Road shortly after 9:15 p.m., according to the report.

Officers responded to the home, where a shed was burning in the back of the property, and Dennis firefighters put out the flames. Investigators concluded its origins were suspicious and began a search of the area that lasted until 2 a.m., according to the report.

Around 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fire on Windward Road, just a few doors east of where the first fire was reported hours earlier. This fire was also in a shed but had spread south to another property containing a duplex, where it burned the cedar shingles and wooden trim on a side of the house, according to the police report. Several sections of the fence separating the properties also burned down, the report said.

Police also discovered smoldering pool equipment behind another home on Lower County Road, and several properties on Windward Road had evidence of what police believe were attempts to set more fires.

At one home, officers found a water heater in a storage closet in the back that was turned up to its hottest setting and blanketed with a grill cover, according to the report.

Officers found another home where an outdoor grill appeared to have been moved so that it was against the siding of the house and was turned on, emitting “a significant amount of heat,” according to the report.

Another duplex on Windward Road was found with its front door ajar. The home’s interior was trashed, with broken glass covering the floor, a small television with its screen splintered, and a dining room table that had been carved up, according to the report. Several casserole dishes left on the stove were filled with liquid that “appeared to have been charred after being burned from the gas range,” the report said.

Investigators also found a baseball cap and a long-sleeved T-shirt behind the home that were “extremely similar to the clothes worn by Dubin” in surveillance video taken from the hotel where he was staying, according to the report.

As investigators worked at the scene, a Dennis police officer found Dubin walking about a mile away on School Street, and he was placed under arrest, according to the report.

Dubin is charged with three counts of arson of a dwelling, three counts of attempted arson of dwelling, two counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, three counts of destruction of property, and burning a building, according to court records.

A day after his arrest, on Sept. 21, a resident on Trotting Park Road, one street over from the scene of the fires, reported that she believed her seasonal home had been broken into while she was away. Officers responded, she showed them where someone had removed a “dummy lock” from her wooden shed, and inside police found two burnt wooden matches and an unburnt match on the floor, according to the report.

Burnt matches were also found in two other sheds on the property, as well as a shed on a neighboring property where the doors were also found open, according to the report.

The discoveries led authorities to file a second case against Dubin in Orleans District Court charging him with three counts of attempting to burn a building and three counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, according to court records.









