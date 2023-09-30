Expect a damp and rainy Saturday, with warm weather returning early next week

It’s been another day of unprecedented rainfall in the Northeast. New York City has seen just incredible amounts of rain with the wettest day ever recorded at JFK Airport. Once again, another metropolitan area has seen over half a foot of rain in a relatively short amount of time, leading to flooding.

Let me first give you some good news. We have both a drying trend and a warming trend on the way starting Sunday. I’ll get into more details on that toward the end of this piece. Before we get there, however, we have to go through a wet overnight, and a damp and at times rainy Saturday depending on where you are.

Heavy rain flooded parts of New York Friday with record rainfall. NOAA

The axis of heavy rain has remained west of Route 128 in our area today. Overnight, we will continue to see elements of rain move north around an area of low pressure that is off the coast. There are still flood warnings over the tri-state area to the south. Locally, some splashover could occur late this evening and into the overnight.

Flood problems are evident across parts of southern New England into New York. Some splashover could occur locally at the time of high tide Friday night into Saturday. NOAA

At times it will rain quite hard and this rainfall will pivot south late at night into early tomorrow. This means that although the Boston area can certainly see some showers tomorrow morning, the heaviest rain should be over southeastern Massachusetts.

An area of rain from New Hampshire to Long Island continues to bring pockets of torrential downpours to the area. COD Weather

On Saturday, areas south of the Mass Pike will see the most accumulation of rain during the day. If you have outdoor plans or you or your kids have field games, the best chance for dryer fields will be across northeastern Massachusetts with southeastern Massachusetts seeing the wettest conditions. Nobody is going to have a bright, sunny day.

A few elements of rain will continue Saturday and are especially heavy on southeastern Massachusetts. WeatherBELL

This has been a very difficult event to forecast for our area. In actuality, the heavy rain was well predicted across New York City, but it moved faster this morning and is now in New Hamsphire. Eventually, as the low-pressure area continues to move out to sea, the rain will cease, and I do expect clearing to develop tomorrow night. Temperatures during the day tomorrow will only be in the 60s with cloud cover and showers.

Low pressure south of Cape Cod will move further east Saturday putting an end to the rain. TropcialTidbits

Sunshine will return on Sunday as temperatures reach near 70. The dry weather looks to continue for much of next week, whether or not it goes through next weekend is still questionable, but it’s not impossible. Temperatures will warm quite a bit and there are some signs that we may have a couple of 80-degree days in the middle of the week before likely turning cooler at some point during next weekend.