JetBlue plane returns to Logan Airport after possible engine issue

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 on its way to the Dominican Republic returned to Logan International Airport in Boston shortly after takeoff Saturday morning because of a possible issue with one of the plane’s engines, according to the airline.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., JetBlue flight 2895 to Punta Cana landed safely at Logan after the crew declared an emergency because of a pressurization issue, according to Eva Lee Ngai, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The passengers were placed on another plane, which then left for their destination, according to Derek Dombrowski, a spokesperson for JetBlue.