JetBlue plane returns to Logan Airport after possible engine issue

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 on its way to the Dominican Republic returned to Logan International Airport in Boston shortly after takeoff Saturday morning because of a possible issue with one of the plane’s engines, according to the airline.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., JetBlue flight 2895 to Punta Cana landed safely at Logan after the crew declared an emergency because of a pressurization issue, according to Eva Lee Ngai, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The passengers were placed on another plane, which then left for their destination, according to Derek Dombrowski, a spokesperson for JetBlue.
Dombrowski said the original plane was taken out of service to be inspected.
The FAA will also investigate the incident, according to Ngai.
Massport and State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries Saturday evening.
