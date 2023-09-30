Lexington man charged in shooting of mother and her friend Friday afternoon

The 57-year-old woman told police her son had just shot her and her friend — a 55-year-old woman from Haverhill — officials said.

Lexington police learned of the shooting from the mother, who called 911 after she was wounded in the attack just before 5 p.m. Friday on Keeler Farm Way, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Police Chief Michael McLean.

LEXINGTON — A 22-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including intent to murder after he allegedly shot his mother and her friend inside his family’s home Friday afternoon, authorities said in a statement Saturday.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they remained in stable condition Saturday afternoon, according to the statement.

Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan of Lexington was taken into custody without incident by police who responded after the call, officials said.

He was initially transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation Friday night, then released into police custody pending his arraignment, which is expected Monday in Concord District Court.

Roman-Finnagan has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and several assault and battery charges, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the statement.

No motive was given Saturday for the shootings, which remain under investigation by Ryan’s office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to her office, and Lexington police.

Police discovered during their investigation that Roman-Finnagan had illegally purchased the gun used in the shooting and had been keeping it in his room, according to the statement.

On Friday, “while he was in the home with his mother and her friend, he retrieved the gun and shot both women,” the statement said.

The shooting occurred at a property owned by LexHAB — the Lexington Housing Assistance Board — a small affordable housing organization in the town, according to Sarah Morrison, the board’s executive director Saturday.

“This is a tragic incident, and our heavy hearts are with the individuals involved,” Morrison said in an email.

On Friday night, Lexington police cruisers blocked a stretch of East Street between Grant Street and Burnham Road, and emergency vehicles were parked on Keeler Farm Way, a short, narrow road a little more than a mile from Lexington’s downtown stretch along Massachusetts Avenue.

One home was cordoned off with yellow police tape and appeared to be the center of the investigation.

Lexington firefighters reported two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene Friday afternoon, according to dispatch transmissions recorded by Broadcastify.

The firefighters reported discovering both women with single gunshot wounds, according to Broadcastify.

The road remained closed as police continued to work at the scene late into the night and was opened after 11 p.m.

On Saturday, there was little sign of the police activity on Keeler Farm Way. No one responded to a knock on the door at the home where police had focused their attention Friday evening.

Neighbors declined to comment to a reporter. Some said they wanted to respect the privacy of the victims injured in the shooting.

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff and correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.