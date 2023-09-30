N.H. Democrats look ahead to 2024 with pro-Biden pep rally

Speaker after speaker pledged support to aid Biden’s reelection, even if that means casting a write-in ballot during the primary in January, when the incumbent could keep his distance to avoid competing in a rogue contest.

Biden’s electoral fate in the state has been a touchy topic ever since he encouraged the Democratic National Committee to usher South Carolina to the front of the party’s 2024 nominating calendar. But the unresolved impasse over the timing of New Hampshire’s vote sounded almost like a bygone conflict during the state party’s convention, held Saturday at Bedford High School.

BEDFORD, N.H. — The room erupted in applause when Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Democrats would ensure President Biden’s victory in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary “no matter what.”

Advertisement

Their message was clear: Biden at the top of the ticket will be key to Democratic successes, including a real shot at New Hampshire’s corner office since Republican Governor Chris Sununu isn’t seeking reelection.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Shaheen wasn’t in the room where hundreds of her co-partisans gathered for the convention. She and the other three members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation shared pre-recorded remarks from Washington, where they were dealing with the looming threat of a federal government shutdown.

The convention’s keynote speaker, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, was in the room, though, and brought an energetic message about his team’s “GSD attitude” in Pennsylvania — that stands for “Get S--- Done,” he said. Democrats have a message of “real freedom” to counter Republican extremism on education, abortion, and LGBTQ rights, he added.

As Shapiro began to speak, Rory Erlich of Philadelphia rose from his seat and began shouting about fossil fuels. He was joined by several other protesters from a group called Climate Defiance who unfurled a banner and disrupted Shapiro’s remarks for more than a minute before they were escorted out.

Advertisement

Erlich said in an interview that Shapiro has taken some positive steps on climate policy and in addressing the harms of fracking, but needs to do more, including bringing “an end to fossil fuels” in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro said he respects their freedom of speech but doesn’t appreciate the actions of those who prevent others from speaking and listening.

Climate Defiance activist Rory Erlich of Philadelphia, left, interrupts Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's speech at the New Hampshire Democratic Party convention in Bedford, N.H., on Saturday. Steven Porter

Shapiro baked his boosterism for Biden’s reelection bid into a broader call for Democrats to live out their values.

Although polls suggest Biden’s lead in the Democratic primary may be insurmountable, the prospect of his nonparticipation in New Hampshire’s primary has stoked anxiety about the threat of another Democratic candidate embarrassing him. If he skips the early contest, then a Democratic challenger could potentially overtake him in New Hampshire.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been polling no higher than the very low double digits among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, but some have worried he might perform better if Biden’s name ends up not being on the ballot.

Kennedy has hired Republicans and courted libertarians, and now he’s previewing a “historic announcement” on Oct. 9. Mediaite reported that he’s expected to launch an independent bid.

Despite the overwhelmingly pro-Biden vibe, some at the convention were receptive to Biden’s competitors, including Kennedy and author Marianne Williamson.

State Representative Jonah Wheeler of Peterborough said Democrats should be wary of going along with “milquetoast leadership.” He expressed interest in Kennedy and said he would consider casting a ballot for a third-party candidate, if that would help defeat Republicans.

Advertisement

Williamson has been actively campaigning in New Hampshire. Her campaign manager, Carlos Cardona, said she is a progressive and committed to the state’s Democratic contest.

The two Democrats running for governor, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, took aim at a couple of shared targets. They both criticized education commissioner Frank Edelblut and former US senator Kelly Ayotte, a Republican candidate for governor. Neither mentioned the other GOP candidate, former New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse.

Craig said Ayotte has made millions as “a shadow lobbyist” for corporate interests, and Warmington faulted her for her willingness to support former president Donald Trump’s candidacy. (Ayotte has said she will support whoever wins the GOP nomination, and polling suggests Trump is the frontrunner.)

Ayotte campaign spokesperson John Corbett said the Democratic candidates are misrepresenting her work history. That work, he said, has added economic prosperity.

Craig and Warmington said Ayotte has supported a nationwide abortion ban. As a senator, Ayotte led an effort to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Corbett said Ayotte supports New Hampshire’s current law, which allows abortions until 24 weeks, and views abortion policy as a state-level matter.

“While Kelly is focused on keeping New Hampshire safe, prosperous, and free, the Democrats are dead set on turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts,” he said, “by imposing higher taxes and more regulations on New Hampshire families.”

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.