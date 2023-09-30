Pilot flying alone crashes small plane into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, N.H.

Gilford Fire-Rescue received a report at about 7:45 p.m. of a plane that crashed into the lake about 200 yards offshore from Ellacoya State Park, according to firefighter Adam Gravelle.

Only the pilot was on board the Cessna 150 when it went down, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, N.H., on Saturday night, officials said.

Fire-Rescue members went to the area and found enough evidence to confirm that a plane had crashed there, and later New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol took over the investigation, he said.

The Laconia Fire Department, State Police, and New Hampshire Fish and Game also responded to the scene, Gravelle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate, the FAA said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.