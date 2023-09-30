Police ask for help to identify man who allegedly harassed people in downtown, Back Bay businesses

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of recently disrupting businesses and harassing customers in downtown Boston and Back Bay, the department said Friday.

Over the past few days, the man allegedly “entered several stores, speaking with a bullhorn and throwing fliers around the stores, while harassing customers and intimidating store owners,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4683. To assist the investigation anonymously, individuals can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

