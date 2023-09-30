Single-car crash on Route 395 in Oxford leaves Worcester man dead

A Worcester man died in a crash Friday night on Route 395 in Oxford after his 1998 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to State Police.

The driver, 31-year-old Shawn Marengo, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Saturday.

Troopers responded at around 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes near Exit 4, according to the statement.