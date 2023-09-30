Single-car crash on Route 395 in Oxford leaves Worcester man dead

A Worcester man died in a crash Friday night on Route 395 in Oxford after his 1998 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to State Police.
The driver, 31-year-old Shawn Marengo, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Saturday.
Troopers responded at around 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes near Exit 4, according to the statement.
Police said the left lane of Route 395 southbound was closed for about four hours while police investigated. It was cleared at around 2:20 Saturday morning, according to the statement.
