State trooper’s use of lethal force in Hancock shooting was justified, DA says

“There were no other objectively reasonable means that the Trooper could have employed at the time in order to effectively protect himself, anyone that was in the home or the public.” Shugrue said in a statement.

District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue said Friday that the trooper “employed and exhausted multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation” before firing his gun on Philip Henault, 64, of Hancock, who was armed with two knives and was advancing on the trooper.

An investigation has cleared the State Police trooper who shot and killed a man at a Hancock home on Sept. 9, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Shugrue said charges aren’t warranted and the investigation is closed, pending the results of an autopsy.

On the morning of Sept. 9, a man called 911 from 145 Richmond Road to report a domestic assault between himselt and his brother, saying “he was locked in a room to get away from the other brother who was armed with knives and waiting outside,” according to the statement.

Investigators later determined Henault had placed the call, according to the statement.

A state trooper was dispatched and arrived at the home around 7:04 a.m., the statement said. There, he found Henault in the garage, “armed with a large butcher’s knife in each hand“ and covered in blood, according to prosecutors.

Henault, who was later determined to have cut his own wrists, refused to put the knives down, prosecutors said.

As the trooper backed away into the front lawn, Henault approached, making several “threatening statements,” including asking the trooper to kill him and saying he was going to kill someone else or himself, according to prosecutors.

Henault was 10 to 12 feet away when the trooper fired his first shot, prosecutors said. He fell, got back up, and moved in again, faster, despite orders to stop, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The trooper shot Henault a second time, and again he fell, rose, and continued to advance, finally collapsing on the road, about 200 feet from the garage, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the encounter lasted about one minute and 20 seconds.

The trooper then kicked the knives away and administered CPR, prosecutors said. Pittsfield police arrived at 7:12 a.m., and paramedics arrived four minutes later, the statement said.

After 20 minutes of medical assistance, Henault was pronounced dead.

The investigation included body and dashboard camera footage, “ballistics reenactment and crime scene analysis,” as well as interviews with two people who witnessed the incident from a horse barn directly across the street from the home and one neighbor who heard the incident, according to the statement.

State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. commended the trooper’s restraint, saying “the professionalism and compassion displayed by the Trooper, under incredibly difficult circumstances are a credit to his courage, training, and character.”

“No State Trooper or police officer goes to work wanting to use lethal force,” said Mawn, superintendent of the agency, in a statement. “The judgement that such an action is necessary, that no other option is available, is a monumental decision.”

Mawn offered condolences for Henault’s family.

“That sad loss, however, does not change reasonableness and legality of the Trooper’s actions,” he said.

Advertisement





Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.