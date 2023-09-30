Teen motorcyclist killed in Hingham crash

A 19-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Thursday night after he crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle at an intersection in Hingham, according to police.
Ethan H. Kulin, of Hingham, was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive, Hingham police said Saturday in a statement.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of the crash involving a motorcycle at 10:37 p.m. No other vehicles were involved, the statement said.
A preliminary investigation suggests Klein was moving “at a high rate of speed” eastbound on Derby Street approaching the intersection with Whiting Street, police said in the statement.
Advertisement
Klein passed a vehicle on the right on Derby Street, then struck the median curb on Whiting Street, police said.
He was ejected while the motorcycle continued into the yard of a house at 173 Whiting St., according to police.
Whiting Street was closed at Derby Street and Farm Hills Lane until 1 a.m., according to the statement.
The crash is under investigation by Hingham police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.