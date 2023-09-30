Teen motorcyclist killed in Hingham crash

A 19-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Thursday night after he crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle at an intersection in Hingham, according to police.

Ethan H. Kulin, of Hingham, was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive, Hingham police said Saturday in a statement.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of the crash involving a motorcycle at 10:37 p.m. No other vehicles were involved, the statement said.