What’s lost when a subway ride takes twice as long?

Beyond the threats to public safety and the economy, the delays, slowed trains, and overall poor performance of the MBTA do a quieter kind of damage. Riders lose time, particularly those moments that matter most in an otherwise stressful day: with family, friends, pets, even solo downtime to relax and unwind. Playtime becomes platform time and family dinners turn into late-night meals for one.

Marco Giorgini can’t help his school-age son with homework because his commute to work now takes two hours. Joaquin Marquez isn’t able to walk his dogs in the mornings anymore. And because she and her children have to leave so much earlier for the Red Line, Mai Hassan ends up playing with them and sometimes even breast-feeding her baby on the train instead of at home.

In interviews in September with more than 140 riders across the entire subway system, what also becomes clear is that they have settled into a kind of awful acceptance.

Riders, many without an alternate way to get around, acknowledge that a commute on this broken public transit system will cost them money and time. And they believe that the MBTA, despite its leaders’ promises, will not go back to working as it did — or as it should.

Many, like Giorgini, a Natick resident, say they have lost faith the T will ever restore its once-quick service. Repeated, unfulfilled assurances that things will get better only add to the indignity.

It can take Giorgini nearly two hours to get to work, and half of that is on the 11.5 miles of the Green Line between Woodland station and Government Center. In 25 years on the T, Giorgini said it’s the longest his commute has ever been.

“They don’t respect the time schedule that they have. . . . It delays my job, it delays his day care,” Giorgini said of his youngest, 5-month-old Alessandro, who sat in a stroller dotted with rain. “It delays everything.”

Marco Giorgini and his 9-year-old son, Leonardo, got baby Alessandro ready for the nearly two-hour commute. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

He acutely feels the maddening pace of the Green Line when it hits many of the slow zones along his ride; nearly a third of the D Branch is speed-restricted, according to the MBTA’s performance metrics, with trains averaging about 10 miles per hour, according to data collected by advocacy group TransitMatters.

“This is my second child,” the 60-year-old said, gripping the stroller’s handle. Giorgini said he should be at home with his wife and other son, Leonardo, but devoting so much time to his roundtrip commute — at least an hour more than he used to each day — makes doing so impossible.

“I could help him with homework, everything that they need to get done,” Giorgini said. Instead, he gets up early and stands on a platform “because of this shameful situation.”

To be sure, some riders, especially on the Blue Line, had no complaints. But most of those interviewed said they are unhappy with the T’s service. Up and down the Green Line’s four branches, riders lamented lengthy commutes and packed trains. Some said they felt they were overpaying for a service the T fails to provide; others said the agency ignores their complaints.

General Manager Phillip Eng said he has “made it a priority to speak directly with riders” since joining the agency in April.

“I want [riders] to know that if they take the time to speak to us, we will incorporate the information into our decision-making process as we continuously strive to address what matters most to our riders,” Eng said in an emailed statement.

But dozens of riders said the MBTA fails to effectively communicate its long-term plans or short-term changes — such as the temporary suspension of service to Union Square, which left Somerville resident Calder Martin dripping wet after he had to instead walk a stormy half-mile from the shuttered stop to East Somerville station.

“You pay five bucks a day, and you roll the dice,” Martin said, wiping rain from his face during a recent commute.

On the Red Line, where speed restrictions cover nearly one-third of all tracks, riders said inbound trains seem to crawl through the morning. Most said they add at least 15 minutes — some, closer to 45 — to any trip, in case of an unannounced delay that they have come to expect.

The MBTA station in Harvard Square in Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Mai Hassan pushed a stroller onto the Red Line around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 20, setting her 2-year-old son on an open seat. Hassan works for MIT and is thankful to have a day care option near her office. But that morning she lamented not being able to spend more time with her kids before leaving for the train.

She only rides two stops, from Harvard to Kendall/MIT, but long waits and inconsistent speeds on the line mean she pads in at least 20 minutes of extra time — more than double what she said the trip should take. Hassan said she and her husband picked their Harvard Square home partly for its closeness to the Red Line.

“You plan your life around the train,” she said. “It just adds a lot more frustration, so before you even get to the office or before you get home, you’re just already upset.”

That morning, she breast-fed her 9-month-old daughter between stops. In the evenings, Hassan plans to get home around 5:15 p.m. if there aren’t any delays. She said her youngest goes to bed around 6:30 p.m., her oldest around 8 p.m., leaving only a few hours to feed and spend quality time with them.

“If we had those extra 15 or 20 minutes, that’s really nice time to play with the kids,” Hassan said.

She added that the interminable delays, often unannounced, take a mental toll.

Hassan said it “sounds ridiculous” but entertaining an energetic toddler and infant on a stalled train, even for just four or five minutes, can be exhausting. And since there’s no way to know when the train will start moving again, the minutes seem to take even longer.

“That’s when it really, really gets to you, when you’re waiting a lot,” she said. “Sometimes the train just stops . . . and they’re fine, but sometimes they just get antsy.”

The week of Sept. 18-22, the Globe interviewed 47 riders on the Green Line, 34 on the Orange, 35 on the Red, and 28 on the Blue. It was a chaotic week for the T, beginning with Green Line shutdowns and ending with an administrative shake-up and yet another warning from federal regulators.

More than half of those passengers said they were unhappy overall with subway service, while one-quarter said they had accepted their fates, even as they described commutes that they said take longer than necessary. The remaining quarter said service was mostly good.

Few expressed faith the T could ever improve without a major overhaul, and many said the only way the T could win back their trust was by restoring and maintaining quick speeds.

For Jalisa Brown, who takes night classes at Suffolk Law School, it can be difficult to trust the T’s promises, even though delays on the Blue Line are relatively rare.

She lives in East Boston now, thankful to be off the Red Line, which she described as “a nightmare” to ride. During finals week last year, Brown said she often found herself with a lose-lose decision: shell out for an Uber or show up late to class.

“That was my time to study, and I’m standing at this hot train station,” she said.

Jalisa Brown (right) of East Boston, a student at Suffolk Law on her way to class from Maverick Square in East Boston, checks for her stop on a Blue Line train. Brown used to take the Red Line, and she's very happy to now be on the Blue after moving to East Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

These days, Brown tries to stick to the Blue Line — to her, it’s the system’s quickest and most reliable route. Her only complaints were the occasional signal problems, which can cause trains to stand by, and difficulty lining up transfers.

“They schedule the trains to come and miss the buses every time. It’s like you didn’t even think about that,” Brown said. “You can tell [that] the people who make the rules don’t ride the T.”

She said the T seems to put only a “half-blank effort” into scheduling and appears to care little about its riders.

The latter is a view shared by about half of subway riders, according to the MBTA’s customer opinion panel, which collects monthly feedback from riders. In August, the latest data available, half of respondents disagreed when asked if the “MBTA cares about its customers.”

That month’s survey also found that about 60 percent of subway riders said the T is unreliable. The Globe obtained survey results through a public records request.

Standing on a packed Orange Line train, riding from Sullivan Square station to Ruggles, Alexis Caulier said he had waited nearly 20 minutes for a train that morning.

“For busy hours, they don’t seem to adjust, like getting more cars,” Caulier said. “You have the same rhythm as if you take the T at noon.”

Lisa Battiston, a spokesperson for the T, confirmed that Orange Line trains maintain the same frequency all day. On the Green, Blue, and Mattapan lines, frequency increases during peak times.

Joaquin Marquez, 24, arrived at Malden Center as he took the T home from work as part of his Orange Line commute to Malden. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A few cars over, on that same Tuesday morning train, Joaquin Marquez, 24, clutched the handrail, ordering online from Dunkin’ with his free hand. The Malden resident said he knows exactly when to place his mobile order, though he’s had to recalibrate a few times to adjust for slowing trains.

Marquez, who works at Kingsley Montessori School in Back Bay, said he changed his daily shift in an attempt to dodge the crowds. He used to clock in at 8 a.m. Now he starts at 10 a.m., but the crowds on the commute remain. He usually leaves the house about an hour and 20 minutes before he needs to be at work since the timing is so inconsistent.

“I wanted to start walking my dogs in the morning instead of the afternoons, but I don’t think that’s really possible,” Marquez said. “It’s just a long ride. I’ll be on my phone for what feels like 20 minutes, and I’ll look up, and I’m only two stops from where I started.”

A passenger’s reflection was seen as the T went through a slow zone on the Orange Line near Bunker Hill Community College. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.