Why we might be on the brink of another government shutdown. Your questions answered

“Why are these elected representatives so dysfunctional? What is the point? Is it to inflict privation and suffering upon as many people as possible? Is this really the best democracy we might be?”-Thea P., Arlington

WASHINGTON—Political dysfunction in the nation’s capital can often seem distant from everyday life. But when it pushes the federal government to the edge of a shut down, it has the potential to affect average Americans —and spurs plenty of questions.

Extreme partisan polarization in recent years has caused American democracy to veer far from the best it could be, and you can see that in the decline of the annual federal budget process that has led to the shutdown.

Congress must pass 12 bills to appropriate money to fund government’s discretionary spending each fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. That spending, on things like the military and federal agencies, amounts to about 27 percent of the federal budget. The rest, including Social Security and Medicare, are mandatory expenses not subject to annual appropriations.

As majorities in the House and Senate have become slimmer and politics more polarized, that annual process has become significantly more difficult. Budget fights have turned into proxy battles for social policy as well as fiscal matters, especially with spending bills being some of the only must-pass pieces of legislation before Congress.

Congress hasn’t approved all of its appropriations bills on time since 1996. This year, the Senate hasn’t approved any (although they all advanced out of committees by wide bipartisan margins), and the House has passed just a handful on almost straight party-line votes, most in recent days. Congress usually simply extends the previous year’s spending levels for a few weeks or even months through what’s known as a continuing resolution to buy themselves negotiating time.

When they can’t even agree to that, there’s a shutdown in the parts of the government left unfunded. In this case, it’s would be all of the federal discretionary funding.

“When will Kevin start dealing with reality? Hope is not a plan.”-Richard W., Topsfield

Much of the shutdown brinkmanship stems from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bind. The California Republican oversees the only branch of government in Washington controlled by Republicans, and he along with many Republicans have expressed a desire to deeply cut spending and implement new border policies as part of the negotiations over extending government funding.

But since his selection as speaker in January, a process that required four days and 15 rounds of voting because of his slim majority, he has been under constant pressure from a hardline conservative group of Republicans to push policy even further to the right — to the point that it could never become law in a politically divided Washington.

That group of detractors ranges in size depending on the issue, but it only takes five Republican holdouts to doom any legislation that Democrats oppose. McCarthy has in recent days succeeded in getting a few hardline appropriations bills through his fractious caucus, but those do nothing to avert the immediate shutdown because they are doomed in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

McCarthy has been attempting to pass a conservative short-term funding bill, slashing spending levels and attaching hardline immigration and border policies. Though it would never pass the Senate, he argued it could give the House leverage in negotiations. But a vote on the bill failed with the opposition of more than 20 Republicans and all Democrats Friday.

Trying to avoid a shutdown at the last minute on Saturday, McCarthy proposed a 45-day funding bill at current spending levels, with the addition of $16 billion for disaster aid but no new money for Ukraine. The bill passed with strong Democratic support and leaves the matter in the Senate’s hands.

But the move could cost McCarthy his job as speaker. His conservative critics have made clear that a short-term spending bill at current levels would cause them to use a procedural motion to try to remove McCarthy.

If Democrats don’t bail out McCarthy on such a removal vote, which is unlikely after his decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, he could lose the job. If they do, he would lose considerable political standing with Republicans.

“Will Social Security payments be impacted?”-Adam S., Brockton

“Will the IRS process online payments in a timely fashion?”-Anonymous

Social Security payments are not subject to annual appropriations so they would continue to go out as they have during previous shutdowns. Most of the Social Security Administration’s functions would continue, including processing new benefits applications and issuing new or replacement cards, according to its contingency plan.

But a shutdown would still have an impact. About 8,500 of its approximately 62,000 employees would be furloughed and some services, such as verifications of benefits and issuing replacement Medicare cards, would be suspended.

The Internal Revenue Service requires annual appropriations and has plans to furlough about two-thirds of its 90,000 employees, but the agency would continue to process payments. How timely those would be with so many fewer employees is unclear.

Each government shutdown is a little different, with the White House playing a major role in how agencies respond. Take national parks, for example.

During the 2013 shutdown, the Obama administration closed all of them. When the government shut down again in late 2018 into early 2019, the Trump administration allowed the majority of parks to stay at least partially open with limited staffing and services, according to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.

But the Trump policy led to problems, including overflowing restrooms, trash build up and even vandalism. So the Biden administration has said all parks would be closed if there’s a shutdown now. Some governors, however, have said they would pay the tab to keep parks in their state open.

Agencies determine which employees are essential and who would have to keep working without pay. Active duty military are considered essential so would have to work without receiving pay. All federal employees — those who are required to work and those who are furloughed — would receive back pay once it ends following a law passed in 2019.

“Does it really matter? These shutdowns never have the catastrophic effect predicted. Politicians being politicians. In the end they’ll figure it out, and the deficit and debt will still continue to grow.”-Bill, Plymouth

It’s true, past shutdowns have ultimately been resolved fairly quickly and politicians who have called for cutting the deficit have found it much harder to do. The longest shutdown, a partial one that began on Dec. 21, 2018, lasted 35 days. All federal workers received back pay.

But there are negative consequences, for Americans who have to go without pay or important services as well as in the short term for the broader economy. A report by the National Park Service after a 16-day shutdown in 2013 found that communities around the parks lost $414 million in spending by visitors.

Low-income families would face extra burdens as a shutdown would end funding for some federal assistance, such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC. The White House has warned that a contingency fund could be exhausted in days, jeopardizing a program that supports low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women along with infants and children up to 5 years old. In Massachusetts, nearly 126,000 residents receive WIC, including more than 100,000 children and infants.

The broader economic impact of shutdowns are mitigated because workers eventually get paid. The 2018-19 shutdown marginally reduced the nation’s total economic output in the first three months of 2019. That was mostly recouped in the following months, but the Congressional Budget Office estimated $3 billion would never be recovered.

As the latest potential shutdown approached, economists at investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted a 0.2 percent reduction in economic output for each week it goes on. That output would be recovered after the government reopened.













Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera. Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.