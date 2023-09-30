After acclimating to the majors, Masataka Yoshida, and the Red Sox, expect bigger things ahead

Yoshida, who played for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, had been made available to big-league clubs that same day, and the Red Sox immediately swooped in and offered him a deal which included a posting fee just north of $15 million. Minus the Red Sox, evaluators saw that contract as an overpay for a below-average outfielder who had more of a slap-style approach. While Yoshida presented exquisite bat-to-ball skills, power, certainly, was a concern. The adjustment to the big leagues, too, was a different beast.

BALTIMORE — When the Red Sox signed Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract during last December’s winter meetings, it left the majority of media and front-office executives in attendance befuddled.

Advertisement

His performance in helping Japan to the title in the World Baseball Classic erased some of those concerns, in addition to his play prior to the All-Star break when he hit .316/.382/.492 with an .874 OPS, 19 doubles, and 10 homers. His early success fell in line with what the Red Sox envisioned, and observers began to buy in, too — even calling his contract an underpay.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet once the Sox came out of the break, Yoshida began to plummet, hitting just .246/.270/.377 with a .647 OPS to go along with five homers and 13 doubles in 60 games.

Why?

Fatigue. Or at least that’s what the Red Sox believe.

Japan is the size of the state of California, so travel is a lot easier on the body. The travel schedule in the majors is a lot more grueling with a lot more games. In Japan, for example, with a few exceptions, players get Monday off whereas in the big leagues, Mondays often mean the start of a new series.

“I don’t want to make excuses because of that,” said Yoshida through a team translator. “I chose this for myself. I did my best.”

Advertisement

Manager Alex Cora made it clear that endurance, to ensure Yoshida is ready for the most pivotal part of the season, will be a point of emphasis for the Sox left fielder this offseason. Members of the training staff will visit with Yoshida in Japan to monitor some of his workouts.

Nevertheless, his .285 batting average entering Saturday night’s game against the Orioles is respectable. But the Sox will need more from him next season.

“I’m excited to play for the team,” he said. “As a team, this season we were at the bottom. I think I have something that I can help us with in the game and the season, too. So, I’d like to build up baseball-wise, and physical-wise, too.”

Jansen shut down

Kenley Jansen’s season is over. The Red Sox closer, who hit the COVID-19 injured list during the recent series against the Yankees at Fenway, was reinstated last week. Cora said he would only pitch in save situations, but since the closer hadn’t pitched in more than two weeks, Cora decided that the wisest decision would be to stay away from Jansen for the final weekend.

“You got to be realistic,” Cora said. “If he goes out there and gets hurt that’s on me.”

Jansen finished the season with a 3.63 ERA in 44⅔ innings, registering 29 saves and 52 strikeouts.

“He was excellent,” said Cora, while noting Jansen’s blown saves against the Cardinals and Giants. “But overall he had a great season.”

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.