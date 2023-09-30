Bo MacCormack’s running erases penalty problems, hands BB&N big ISL win over Thayer

“I’m glad we came out on top, but I think we can play a little bit better, a little bit more focused, clean up some of the penalties, miscues and that kind of stuff,” said Willey. “But, you come to (Thayer) and get a win, that’s a good day.”

The visiting Knights were penalized 11 times for 107 yards Saturday, but overcame an injury-depleted Thayer squad, 34-6, at Donner Memorial Field in Braintree by creating plenty of holes for Bo MacCormack. And the junior from Westford found daylight, rushing 16 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Henry Machnik also threw for a pair of touchdowns.

Looking ahead to next weekend’s Independent School League clash at Governor’s Academy, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols coach Mike Willey is hoping that his team got all the yellow flags out of their system.

Advertisement

BB&N (2-0) scored on its first two possessions for an early 13-0 lead as MacCormack capped off a four-play opening possession with a 23-yard run and added a 13-yard TD run later in the first quarter. He had nine carries for 110 yards in the opening 12 minutes.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Tigers (1-1) hung close in the first half. Junior quarterback Arnaud Dugas connected with junior Nate Austin-Johnstone on a deep pass for a 70-yard touchdown to pull within 13-6.

BB&N senior Brett Elliott had a nice catch going to the ground for an 11-yard touchdown for the only score in the second quarter as the Knights led 20-6 at halftime.

“I think we can throw and pass equally as well this year, which was a lot different last year,” Machnik said. “I think we were really run-heavy last year, but this year we’re able to spread it out and do a lot of different things, which is huge for us.”

Advertisement

Thayer started the second half with its best sustained drive, but sophomore Ethan Ortega intercepted a pass intended for Malachi McClean in the red zone.

While Thayer took up more than half of the third quarter, it had nothing to show for it. BB&N, however, only needed four plays to cover the 83 yards to the end zone. Machnik had a 38-yard QB sneak and MacCormack scored his third touchdown of the game – and fifth of the season – on a 39-yard run for a 27-6 lead with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

“If we punch that in and make it 20-14, we’ve got a ballgame, but the game turned then,” Thayer coach Jeff Toussaint said of the interception. “I was extremely proud of my kids, the way they practiced all week and how hard they played today.”

He said the Tigers were without four senior starters because of injury and the makeshift offensive line included three freshmen and the most experienced player was a sophomore.

Machnik found Vince Snoonian over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown on fourth down early in the final quarter to finish the scoring.

St. John’s Prep 41, La Salle (R.I.) 0 — The third-ranked Eagles followed a familiar recipe for success, running the ball and playing great defense in a resounding nonleague victory in Providence.

The Prep (4-0) yielded less than 100 yards and linebacker Jackson Tucker punctuated the defensive performance with a 55-yard pick-six in the second quarter, the third touchdown of the half.

Advertisement

On their first offensive possession, the Eagles drove down the field with relative ease, converting a fourth down inside the red zone. Two plays later, senior running back Dylan Aliberti scored on a toss to the left side from 15 yards out. Senior Jimmy Nardone (seven carries, 52 yards) added the two-point conversion.

On the second scoring drive, Aliberti again did the heavy lifting but Nardone punched it in with a 10-yard rush.

The Eagles have recently added a new wrinkle and use Nardone in a Taysom Hill-like role, running quarterback power plays out of a shotgun formation. Nardone, like Hill, also plays special teams.

When asked about the Hill comparisons, Nardone said “I’ve heard that a couple times” with a smile. “I’m on kickoff and kick return.”

After halftime, the Eagles received touchdowns from Nardone and Nick Gregory and a field goal from Langdon Laws.

Nardone had three two-point conversions in addition to his two rushing touchdowns.

Tri-County 28, Diman 20 — Dylan Sullivan scored four touchdowns, two on the ground along with receptions of 5 and 20 yards from Declan Walker, to lead the Cougars (3-1) to a Mayflower Large win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, New Bedford 6 — Senior Cooper Tarantino amassed five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing) and senior Rayhan Nsereko rumbled for 130 yards on the ground for the Warriors (3-1) in the nonleague win.

Bishop Feehan 31, Archbishop Williams 6 — Owen Mordas threw for four first-half touchdowns for the Shamrocks (3-1) who rolled to a Catholic Central win. On the receiving end were Jacob Ferrao (47 and 51 yards), Finn McHale (20 yards), and Devin Ferreira (27 yards).

Advertisement

Nantucket 19, TechBoston 6 — Angel Cabrera and Arann Hanlon rushed for scores and Brock Beamish connected with Carlos Aguilar for a 20-yard strike as the Whalers (1-3) earned a nonleague win.

St. Sebastian’s 35, Nobles 7 — Junior quarterback Ty Ciongoli had touchdown passes of 6, 39, and 14 yards to lead the Arrows (2-0) in the ISL-7.

Rivers 42, Groton 13 — Senior Max Stevelman had four touchdown passes, three to senior Amir Lindsey, and freshman Jalen Morris added two touchdowns for Rivers (2-0) in the ISL-9.

Dexter Southfield 49, St. Luke’s 0 — Quarterback Joe McCauley (10-of-16 passing, 149 yards, 3 TDs) was the catalyst in a 34-point first quarter as Dexter Southfield (3-0) rolled to the nonleague win. Santana Cardoso hauled in two touchdowns, and Kiernan Crayton-Dillon rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in just three attempts.

Pingree 28, Proctor 26 — Hudson Weidman accounted for four scores, three through the air and an 18-yard score on the ground, to lead the Highlanders (2-0) to an Evergreen victory.

Tyler Amaral reported from Providence. Cam Kerry, Mike Puzzanghera, Lenny Rowe, and Jackson Tolliver also contributed to this report.



