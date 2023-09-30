Boston College wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe in scary collision vs. Virginia; gives thumbs-up from cart

A scary scene unfolded at Alumni Stadium less than a minute into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Boston College-Virginia football game.
Eagles wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe and Cavaliers cornerback Malcolm Greene collided, and both players remained down on the ground for an extended period of time.
Greene eventually walked off under his own power. O’Keefe stayed motionless for close to 10 minutes, as over a dozen medical professionals tended to him. Eventually, O’Keefe was carted off on a stretcher.
O’Keefe gave a thumbs-up as he headed into the tunnel.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.