Brookline’s Lucia Werner makes statement with dominant victory at MSTCA Kelley Invitational

With her eye-popping victory Saturday at the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational, she left no doubt.

WRENTHAM — After getting passed over by younger runners at last year’s statewide meets, Brookline’s Lucia Werner entered her senior season on a mission to reassert herself among the Bay State’s elite.

Brookline's Lucia Werner runs across the finish line, well ahead of Holliston's Maggie Kuchman, to win the girls' championship race at the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational cross-country meet in Wrentham.

Competing against 200 top runners from the region on the rolling hills of Wrentham Development Center’s 3.1-mile course, Werner won the championship race in 18 minutes, 21.9 seconds, finishing five seconds ahead of runner-up Maggie Kuchman of Holliston (18:26.3).

The winning effort topped her personal best by nearly 19 seconds, which she set 10 days earlier in a dual meet against Needham, and is the state’s top girls’ time this season.

Advertisement

“I’ve been at this for a while, I’ve gone through all the ups and downs, but I’ve never really come out on top,” Werner said. “I just wanted to have no regrets.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After notching top-10 finishes in this meet the past two years and coming close at other recent invitationals, Werner’s experience taught her to hold steady behind Kuchman and Cambridge star Aoife Shovlin, before kicking into gear with just under a mile remaining.

“I knew that if I wasted my energy in the beginning by being forced to lead, that I wouldn’t be able to get the win,” Werner said. " So I really had to lay low, I didn’t really want the other girls to be aware that I was coming until it was too late.”

Shovlin, racing at Wrentham for the first time since capturing her Division 1 All-State individual title last November, finished third (18:34.1), helping secure Cambridge (56 points) the team victory over second-place North Andover (68 points).

While many of the Bay State’s top boys did not compete Saturday, Greater Lowell Tech senior Devin Moreau took full advantage with an impressive 14-second victory (15:27.7). The time was the state’s third best this season, and well ahead of Cambridge junior Paulino Guevara Mateo (15:41.6) in second.

Advertisement

Nine of the race’s top 10 set personal bests, including Moreau, who set a 15-second PR while racing his first 5k distance of the season.

“I knew I worked harder than anyone else this offseason,” Moreau said of his improved time. “I was right there, but there’s a lot of great competition. And I’m not going to slow down now.”

Cambridge also claimed the boys’ team title (65 points) behind Jacob Bronstein’s fourth-place finish (15:52.8) and junior Gael Medina (16:05.5) finishing seventh, in addition to Guevara Mateo’s effort.

Weymouth coach Mike Miller elected to run his top girls in the large-division junior-senior 3k, and the results paid off. The junior trio of Gracie Richard (11:03.9), Isabella Galusha (11:08.1) and Kate Carnes (11:19.8) were the top three finishers, with the fourth-place runner 14 seconds behind Carnes.

“We always run 3k’s just to get a fast time in, so [Miller] said just come out hard and just hang on,” Richard said. “I think we came through a little slow, so I kind of thought ‘Alright, now I have to push it in.’ ”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.