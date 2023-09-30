Defender Dave Romney scores first goal of the season as Revolution hold off Charlotte FC

FOXBOROUGH — Defender Dave Romney scored his first goal of the season as the Revolution regained their winning touch with a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC before a crowd of 37,711 Saturday night.
The Revolution (14-6-10, 52 points) snapped a four-game winless streak and improved their home mark to 11-0-4 with four games left in the season. But they had to hold off a late rally by Charlotte (7-11-12, 33 points) in taking their second victory since Bruce Arena departed in July.
Revolution midfielder Noel Buck opened the scoring with his third goal of the season in the 64th minute. Buck finished to the far side of the net after Carles Gil found Tomas Chancalay on the left wing. The sequence started with a throw-in in front of the Charlotte bench, Chancalay penetrating to the penalty area, then laying off to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who froze the defense, then found Buck, who took a touch and scored past Kristijan Kahlina.
Charlotte made five substitutions, going to a three-forward setup, and the changes paid off as Karol Swiderski equalized from the penalty arc in the 84th minute. But the Revolution countered as Romney headed in DeJuan Jones’s cross at the back post a minute later, the play set up as Gil drew the defense on the left of the penalty area.
The Revolution, who host the Columbus Crew Wednesday, went on the attack early, but struggled to break down Charlotte’s aggressive defending.
In the opening half, Bobby Wood produced chances, firing at Kahlina off a one-on-three, then failing to connect on headers off Chancalay crosses. Charlotte nearly opened the scoring on Swiderski’s right-footer off the underside of the bar in the 45th minute.
