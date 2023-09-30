EMass golf: Captaining Shawsheen to a 13-0 start, Matt Tramonte headlines Players of the Week

Timmy Adams and Jack Carstensen, St. John Paul II — The senior captains’ stellar play was instrumental in keeping a perfect season alive for the Lions (10-0), and helped the team clinch a state tournament berth with scores of 1-over 37 and 2-over 38, respectively, in a 239-325 victory over Sturgis East on Thursday. It’s the school’s best start in the program’s15-year history.
Brian Campbell, Wellesley — The junior hammered his way to a 4-under 32 for the Raiders (8-2) in a 108-76 win over Framingham on Tuesday.
Chris Doherty, Hanover — A senior captain for the Hawks (8-2), Doherty turned in rounds of 34 and 38 in victories over North Quincy (221-235) and Scituate (237-239).
Henry Gack, Scituate — The sophomore’s picture is right next to “consistency” in the dictionary: a 42, 42, and 41 to finish as the team low scorer twice for the Sailors (10-2) in three wins this week.
Matt Tramonte, Shawsheen — Carding a solid three-over 38 on Tuesday for the Rams (13-0) in a 50-point win against Bedford, the senior captain exploded for a four-under 31 round at Patriot Golf Course on Wednesday in a 41.5-30.5 decision over Burlington. He followed with a 36 in Friday’s victory over Nashoba Tech.
