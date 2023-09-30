Harvard rankles No. 5 Holy Cross into five turnovers, scores nonconference win at Polar Park

The game was played at the home of Triple A baseball’s Worcester Red Sox.

The Crimson ranked No. 24 in the Football Championship Subdivision’s coaches poll, forced five turnovers on defense and the offense — led by junior quarterback Charles Deprima and a dominant running game — put up early points in a 38-28 nonconference win over the No. 5 Crusaders.

WORCESTER — Not many teams have managed to slow down the Holy Cross offense, but Harvard was up to the task Saturday at Polar Park.

“They’re just so hard to beat, they really are,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy said of Holy Cross. “Our kids played extraordinarily hard … It all starts with defense in any good program, certainly in our program. We played really good team defense tonight.”

Deprima totaled 151 yards and two touchdowns on 9-for-20 passing while adding 89 rushing yards. Junior Shane McLaughlin added 82 rushing yards and a score for the Crimson (3-0).

Defensively, sophomore Ty Bartrum, sophomore AJ Lopez, and senior Matt Hudson each intercepted Crusaders senior quarterback Matt Sluka (15 for 26, 320 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs), with Lopez returning his interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Harvard led, 28-21, at halftime.

The Crimson increased their advantage to 35-21 by the end of the third quarter when Deprima and Barkate connected for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:05 left. Cali Canaval’s 40-yard field goal pushed the lead to 38-21 midway through the final quarter.

While the Crusaders (3-2) generated 468 yards of offense, the turnovers were their undoing. Holy Cross entered with just two turnovers in four games (one INT, one fumble); they ended the day with seven.

“When you have to prepare for a guy like [Sluka], a guy that’s a dual-threat guy, it puts a lot of stress on the defense,” Harvard senior defensive lineman Nate Leskovec (three tackles) said. “You’re definitely a little bit more anxious going into games like that. We had a plan and we executed it, and I’m glad that we did.”

Sophomore wide receiver Cooper Barkate rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to open the scoring and later caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Deprima. Barkate led the Crimson with 73 receiving yards.

Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker set a new program record for touchdown receptions with his 23rd career score in the first quarter, a 74-yarder. Coker, who finished with a game-high 176 receiving yards, added a 30-yard TD grab. Wideout Byron Shipman, like Coker a Crusaders senior, caught two touchdown passes, of 4 and 3 yards.

Sluka also carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards.

The Crimson host Cornell (2-1) in Ivy League action Friday at Harvard Stadium, while the Crusaders visit Bucknell (1-3) Saturday for a Patriot League tilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.