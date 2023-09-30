How a conversation with Phil Mickelson helped Arlington Catholic captain Riley Reardon become the golfer he is today

Mickelson laughed, and so did the crowd that had gathered.

When Mickelson asked him if he should attempt a shot at the green from the rough during a practice round for the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, the 11-year-old Reardon replied, “If I could hit my 3-wood 260 [yards], I would go for it.”

Six years later, Riley Reardon remembers every detail about his conversation with Phil Mickelson .

Now a captain on the Arlington Catholic golf team, the 17-year-old Reardon takes inspiration from that moment as he plays through his senior season. His father, Mark, filmed the encounter with Mickelson and has also been posting Riley’s swing videos on social media. Mickelson likes and comments on the videos occasionally.

“To know that he’s watching is pretty cool,” said Reardon. “He knows how I’m doing in junior golf in some way and he’s seeing how I’m progressing, which is just awesome.”

Reardon has always been unwavering in his desire for improvement and his conversation with Mickelson further strengthened his resolve. In short, he puts in the work. Just ask his longtime swing coach and mentor, Barrie Bruce, who has been with Reardon since he was 7.

“He’s dedicated to learning how to play at the highest level that he can possibly be,” said Bruce, who runs a golf academy out of the Country Club of Billerica. “He realized that consistency in this game is what he really wanted to strive for.”

And consistency is what he has achieved this season. Through nine matches, Reardon carries a nine-hole scoring average of 36.3 for Arlington Catholic (5-4).

“His biggest strength is his ability to mentally stay tough,” said AC coach Rob Sarmiento. “He embraces pressure and challenges … I’ve been coaching for 15 years and he’s by far the most dedicated player I’ve ever had at the school.”

That mental edge was honed by Bruce, who evolved from being Reardon’s swing coach to being an emotional coach, as well. The two talk after every tournament, which has helped Reardon keep things in perspective and not be too hard on himself if he has a bad round.

“It’s just a great relationship … he taught me more about how to be around people in the game of golf and how to be a better person on the golf course,” said Reardon. “Without my relationship with him, I definitely wouldn’t be the same person and golfer.”

One important part about Reardon’s mentality is that he doesn’t let his lack of course-stretching size impact his success. He wins with his short game, not gaudy yardage numbers.

“He knows, especially at his size [5 feet 7 inches, 115 pounds], that he is not going to hit the ball farther than some guys, so he has to be really good in all aspects of the game,” said Sarmiento.

“This summer I worked way harder on my ball-striking than I have any other year … I’m not going to be able to compete with anybody that I’m playing against if I can’t reach greens and have more birdie putts,” added Reardon. “I’ve been working super hard on my irons to try and get myself as many looks as possible.”

His dedication paid off in a Catholic Central match against Archbishop Williams on Sept. 13. Two years prior, the Bishops prevailed by a single point. This year, Reardon’s even par paved the way for a 90-80 victory.

“When the schedule came out, I marked that on my calendar and said we have to win that match,” said Reardon. “The fact that we did it, it almost felt like we won a championship … it meant so much more to me and to the other guys on the team.”

As a two-year captain, Reardon has had to tweak his approach. He wants to win matches for his team and create a foundation for the future captains.

“Now he wants the team to succeed more than he wants himself to succeed. That’s the biggest maturity and growth I’ve seen in the last two years,” said Sarmiento.

As the second half of his senior season begins and he prepares for golf at the next level, Reardon acknowledges that he may reach back out to Mickelson and try to re-create the magic he felt six years ago.

“The dream would be playing with him,” said Reardon, “but it would just be cool to get to talk to him again.”

Chip shots

▪ In the Middlesex League, Reading (6-0) rocketed to an undefeated September, capped with a 44.5-27.5 win over Lexington to present 30-year coach Jeff Nelson with his 200th win.

“I’ve been very blessed to coach some unbelievably talented student-athletes,” Nelson said. “They’re sharp, focused, motivated. It’s been a gift to coach so many of them. Some great players, too many to name.

“The town of Reading has given so much to me, so it’s easy to give back,” added Nelson (200-111-8), who taught in the school system for 35 years.

▪ Bishop Stang’s unbeaten run continued with wins over Old Rochester (205-144), Arlington Catholic (205-130), and Cardinal Spellman (227-118) to move to 8-0. Stang has been led by junior Matt Oliviera, as well as senior Matt Costello, the top individual at last week’s Cape Cod National Invitational in Brewster.

▪ Hingham had a marathon four-match slate but went undefeated to push its record to 10-1 and punch a ticket to the Division 2 South qualifier.

“[Our season] has turned out as we felt it would so far,” coach Eric Gill said. “The rest of the way, I’m hoping we go 5-0 and really see how the lineup gets set for the tournament.”

Senior Carson Erick has shown little sign of slowing down following an All-Scholastic performance in 2022, and J.D. Flynn, Nick Leone, and Drew Golden have turned in solid rounds consistently. They’ll pick things up with three more Patriot League matches this coming week.

“They’re all so close, they constantly flip-flop as the No. 1 golfer,” Gill said. “There’s also just a whole lot of No. 4s, which isn’t a bad problem to have.”

Globe correspondent Joe Eachus contributed to this report.

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.