Patriots downgrade Jonathan Jones and Cole Strange to out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys

Strange has struggled with knee issues after suffering an injury during training camp. The 25-year-old, in his second season, left in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

DALLAS — The Patriots announced Saturday that cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Cole Strange have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Rookie Atonio Mafi is the most likely candidate to take Strange’s place in the starting lineup — the fifth-round pick out of UCLA went wire to wire in the opener against the Eagles, and was part of the rotation up front against the Dolphins and Jets.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Jones will miss his third consecutive game because of an ankle injury. Myles Bryant has stepped in along the boundary in Jones’s absence, and will likely see the bulk of the snaps in Jones’s place against the Cowboys. At the same time, the veteran’s absence continues to underscore the fact that New England is relatively thin at corner, as Marcus Jones and Jack Jones remain sidelined.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The fate of three others who were listed as questionable — defensive tackles Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder) — will be revealed 90 minutes before kickoff when the inactives are announced.

No fine for Jones

Mac Jones will not be fined for his actions in the game against the Jets, according to a report from NFL Media.

The quarterback was involved in a dustup with cornerback Sauce Gardner late in the game, with Gardner claiming Jones hit him in the groin at the end of a play.

“Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL,” Jones said on WEEI the day after the game. “I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.