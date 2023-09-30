Game 161: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox will play the penultimate game of their season Saturday against the Orioles, whose five-game win streak ended with a 3-0 Red Sox win on Friday.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta pitched seven shutout innings in Friday’s win. He punched out 10, walked one, and allowed just two hits against a likely hungover Orioles team still celebrating clinching the AL East the previous night.
Kutter Crawford will look to replicate Pivetta’s success as he takes the mound for the Sox on Saturday. Righthander Kyle Gibson will pitch for the Orioles.
Here’s a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (77-83): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.23 ERA)
ORIOLES (100-60): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gibson: Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 6-15, Adam Duvall 2-5, Reese McGuire 1-2, Trevor Story 3-3, Justin Turner 2-5, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Masataka Yoshida 0-1
Orioles vs. Crawford: Adam Frazier 0-1, Austin Hays 2-2, Aaron Hicks 1-4, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan Mountcastle 0-2, Cedric Mullins 2-3, Adley Rutschman 2-3, Anthony Santander 2-3, Ramón Urías 1-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox ended a 23-inning scoreless streak when Trevor Story hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Friday.
Notes: The Orioles (100-60) had won five in a row before losing 3-0 on Friday, a night after they clinched the American League East title with a 2-0 victory over the Red Sox. ... Baltimore has won three of four September games pitched by Gibson, who is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA in those contests. He faced the Red Sox in the season opener on March 30 and earned a win despite giving up four runs in five-plus innings. ... Gibson will make his career-high 33rd start. He is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA in nine career starts against Boston. ... Crawford has gone six consecutive outings without a victory. Boston went 1-5 in those games, while Crawford was 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA. Most recently, he yielded three runs in 5 1/3 innings during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. ... Crawford surrendered 11 runs across 3 2/3 innings covering two appearances (one start) last year in his only career matchups with the Orioles.
Advertisement
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.