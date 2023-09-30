Game 161: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox will play the penultimate game of their season Saturday against the Orioles, whose five-game win streak ended with a 3-0 Red Sox win on Friday.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta pitched seven shutout innings in Friday’s win. He punched out 10, walked one, and allowed just two hits against a likely hungover Orioles team still celebrating clinching the AL East the previous night.

Kutter Crawford will look to replicate Pivetta’s success as he takes the mound for the Sox on Saturday. Righthander Kyle Gibson will pitch for the Orioles.