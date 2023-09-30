scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Patriots

Report: Mac Jones will not be fined for actions in win over Jets

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 30, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots past the Jets last Sunday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not be fined for his actions in last Sunday’s win over the Jets, according to a report Saturday from NFL Media.

The quarterback was involved in a dustup with New York cornerback Sauce Gardner late in the game, with Gardner claiming Jones hit him in the groin at the end of a play.

“Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL,” Jones said on WEEI the day after the game. “I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

