As the baseball playoffs begin, here are some issues to keep an eye on

First baseman Yandy Diaz , out since last week with a right hamstring strain, returned Friday and homered. Outfielder Jose Siri , who hasn’t played since Sept. 11 because of a fractured right hand, could return this week.

▪ Tampa Bay’s injuries: Left fielder Randy Arozarena is back from a tight right quadriceps. But a bigger concern is that he has hit .222 with a .694 OPS since the All-Star break.

The playoffs start Tuesday with four games. It’s a best-of-three over three days with all games at the higher seed. As the regular season comes to an end, here are issues to keep an eye on:

Advertisement

The Rays, who will host one of the first-round series, have been relying on utilityman Jonathan Aranda and rookies Junior Caminero and Curtis Mead to fill gaps in their lineup.

“We have to find if there’s a way they can contribute to our postseason roster,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Aranda has checked every possible box in Triple A and we want to see how that translates.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“For all our young guys, we want them to feel good a little bit as we get ready.”

If the Rays do advance, you could see their roster change significantly between rounds.

▪ Atlanta’s pitching: There’s Spencer Strider, and after that there’s uncertainty in the rotation.

Max Fried hasn’t pitched since Sept. 21 because of a blister. He’s expected to be ready for the Division Series but will be coming off a long layoff. Charlie Morton is on the injured list with inflammation in his index finger and can’t return until the Division Series.

Bryce Elder, now the likely No. 3, was 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA before the All-Star break and is 5-2 with a 5.11 ERA since, averaging 5⅓ innings.

Even Strider has not pitched well of late.

Advertisement

The Braves have the ability to overpower opponents with their lineup. But with teams drilling down on preparation, offense can be difficult to come by in the postseason.

▪ Craig Counsell’s status: Milwaukee’s successful manager is in the final year of his contract. He has averaged 91 victories in the last five seasons and deserves a raise for guiding a small-market team to the postseason five times in the last six seasons.

The Brewers opened contract talks during the season and the sides could not reach a deal. In the meantime, the Mets hired former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

If Counsell doesn’t get what he wants and becomes a free agent, Stearns could bring him to New York. There are sure to be other teams interested, too.

▪ Minnesota’s streak: The Twins, who will host a Wild Card series, haven’t won a playoff game since Game 1 of their 2004 Division Series against the Yankees. They are 0-18 since, 0-5 under manager Rocco Baldelli.

The good news? The Yankees, who beat the Twins in 13 of those games, aren’t in the playoffs.

The better news? The Twins are getting healthy. Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 after playing in some simulated games.

Third baseman Royce Lewis (left hamstring) could be back this coming week as at least a pinch hitter or DH. Joey Gallo (bruised left foot) also is ready to return.

The Twins have Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, and Joe Ryan lined up as their playoff starters. That’s a formidable trio.

Advertisement

▪ Practice plans: The top four playoff seeds will have five days off before their first game in the Division Series.

The Braves and Dodgers are planning on some intrasquad scrimmages and will invite fans into the park to create more game-like conditions. That creates some injury risk, but it’s better than the players getting stale.

“I think it intensifies it a little bit more,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “It’s not everything. But I do think that the fan experience, our guys playing in front of some warm bodies for a workout, I don’t see the downside.”

One-on-one with Red Sox hall-of-famer Pedro Martinez Share WATCH: Legendary Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez joins us in the studio with his thoughts on team culture and who he wants to lead the front office.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE?

Red Sox and Turner

should make a deal

It’s not a perfect comparison, but it feels like the Red Sox are about to make the same mistake with Justin Turner they did with Kyle Schwarber after the 2021 season.

Schwarber was a great fit in Boston, a player who embraced the pressure of the market, became a leader in the clubhouse, and produced on the field. He also was a good example to younger hitters with his approach at the plate, and the fans loved him.

Sound familiar? That’s exactly what Turner has done.

Schwarber wasn’t a fit defensively and the Sox already had J.D. Martinez as a designated hitter, so he was allowed to leave as a free agent.

Schwarber has since hit 92 homers and driven in nearly 200 runs for the Phillies, helping lead them to two playoff appearances.

Now it’s Turner who doesn’t seem to be a fit. The Sox have Triston Casas at first base and will have to give DH at-bats to players such as Masataka Yoshida next season.

Advertisement

Alex Cora seemed to acknowledge that when he arranged for Turner to get a curtain call at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Turner appreciated that gesture but also reiterated he’d welcome the chance to stay with the Sox.

The next head of baseball operations should find a way to untangle the mess and keep Turner. He’s part of the solution.

Since leaving the Red Sox after the 2021 season, Schwarber has hit 92 homers and driven in nearly 200 runs for the Phillies, helping lead them to two playoff appearances. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

A few other observations on the Sox:

▪ The last month of the season has been a dispiriting slog. But there was an uplifting moment on Tuesday when righthander Zack Kelly pitched a scoreless inning at Fenway Park.

He retired three batters on 13 pitches and returned to the dugout for a series of handshakes and hugs from his teammates and coaches.

“To get that reception from them was special for me,” Kelly said.

Kelly went 166 days between major league appearances because of nerve damage in his elbow. The injury occurred at Tropicana Field on April 12 and his return came against the Rays.

“That’s baseball for you,” Kelly said. “Full circle.”

It could have been much worse. Kelly was initially convinced he tore a ligament in his elbow because the pain was similar to a partial tear he had in 2020 that required surgery.

“It felt the exact same as it did then,” Kelly said. “That’s why I was so emotional at the time.”

Advertisement

It proved to be a displaced ulnar nerve. Kelly didn’t need Tommy John surgery but had a procedure to reposition the nerve. Kelly rested for a bit at home then reported to Fort Myers for a long period of rehabilitation before starting a throwing program.

“A lot of work,” he said. “But it was worth it.”

Getting into a few games before the season ended allows Kelly to have a normal offseason. It also freed his mind from wondering how his elbow would feel once he got into a major league game.

He hit 94.5 miles per hour with his fastball, that’s how it felt.

Kelly, 28, is a former undrafted free agent from a Division 2 school who was released by the Athletics and Angels before being signed by the Sox. He’s an easy guy to root for.

▪ Enmanuel Valdez is a promising hitter. He developed a short, quick swing as an Astros prospect and has the discipline to swing at strikes. He had a .758 OPS in his first 46 games for the Sox as a 24-year-old rookie.

But where will he play? The Astros used Valdez at second base, third base, and left field in the minors. The Sox have kept him at second base.

He’s a poor second baseman, but Cora believes Valdez can stick there. That will be further determined when he plays for Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League.

Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles is assistant GM of the team and will be on hand to work with Valdez. So will Ozzie Chavez, a Red Sox minor league coach who was an infielder.

Febles said the focus will be working with Valdez to have a more powerful first step toward the ball.

The Astros used Enmanuel Valdez at second base, third base, and left field in the minors. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

▪ Ken Rosenthal had an interesting note in The Athletic. He wrote that friends of Chaim Bloom “believe Cora was not as supportive of Bloom as he could have been.”

Maybe that had something to do with Bloom getting little in return for Mookie Betts, mishandling the negotiations with Xander Bogaerts, signing an injured Trevor Story, thinking Yoshida was worth $105 million, and making Corey Kluber the big addition to the rotation this season.

That said, Cora and the coaching staff wearing T-shirts with the cartoon character Underdog as a mocking reference to Bloom rightly terming the team underdogs in the playoff hunt at the trade deadline was unnecessary if not insubordinate.

▪ The Red Sox bring their minor league award winners to Fenway Park in September. It’s a reward for them, and for reporters it’s an opportunity to see how the players react to some attention.

Roman Anthony looked right at home. For a 19-year-old who graduated high school in June 2022, Anthony wasn’t in awe of his surroundings.

The outfielder hit .272 with an .869 OPS this season, climbing through two levels of Single A and playing 10 games for Double A Portland.

“I didn’t put any expectations on myself. Going into the year, just tried to learn as much as I can,” Anthony said. “Come into spring training and take as much info as I can away from my first year.

“Just be where my feet were. Play the same game every day whether it was in Virginia or whether it was in Maine. Have to play baseball regardless.”

How Anthony performs over a longer stretch in Double A will be a better measure of his potential.

ETC.

Francona manages

to go out his way

Terry Francona will manage what everybody assumes will be his final major league game in Detroit on Sunday. That’s a bad thing for baseball but a good thing for him.

For his many friends, the concern in recent years was that Francona would be forced to retire from a hospital bed. But he made his way through this season and decided it was time. He’s going out on his schedule.

It’s likely Francona will take an advisory role with the Guardians. Maybe we’ll see him back on television down the road. But for now he’ll work on regaining his health and spend time with friends and family after what has been 43 years in pro ball.

There are endless funny stories about Francona. The latest is that the Guardians assigned one of their clubhouse attendants to stop by his apartment once a week to help clean up. It was less maid service and more disaster recovery as empty pizza boxes and other garbage was cleared away.

Before the Red Sox redesigned their clubhouse, the manager’s office opened into the main room. Francona happily — well, usually — would entertain questions from reporters who didn’t want to ask something in front of the whole group.

It was an opportunity to learn more about baseball and often a lesson or two about life. That was true for his players, coaches, and anybody else who walked in.

“I just tried to do what I thought was right,” Francona said a few weeks ago in Cleveland. “That was pretty much it.”

As he leaves the game, there’s no doubt he succeeded.

Extra bases

No matter how long you stick around baseball, you’ll see something new. The latest example came on Wednesday at Fenway Park when the Rays decided to have a clubhouse celebration after winning a game that didn’t clinch anything. The Rays had secured a playoff spot 10 days prior on a night they lost and didn’t feel like celebrating. So they picked Wednesday with the team having a day off in Toronto on Thursday. Armed with beer, champagne, and cigars, the players and coaches partied. Good for the Rays and bad for visiting clubhouse manager Pookie Jackson and his staff, who were left to clean up the mess. “I know it’s different. We’re the Rays,” manager Kevin Cash said . . . This season is the first since 1994 that the Cardinals, Red Sox, and Yankees all missed the playoffs . . . Michael Kopech is 15-25 with a 4.33 ERA for the White Sox since being part of the Chris Sale trade and has made only 56 starts over the last four years. He posted a 5.43 ERA this season with 91 walks, 11 hit batters, and 9 wild pitches. Kopech is arbitration-eligible and a candidate to be non-tendered. Or maybe not. New White Sox executive Brian Bannister was with the Red Sox when Kopech was a minor leaguer. He likely will have some ideas about how to unlock that ability . . . Skip Schumaker is only the third manager in Marlins history to have a winning record in his first full season. The others were Jim Leyland in 1997 and Jack McKeon in 2004. Leyland won the World Series in ‘97. McKeon was 83-79 in ‘04 after leading the Marlins past the Yankees in the 2003 World Series. He took over after 38 games that season . . . Since 2021, Mike Trout has played only 41 games after the All-Star break. He’s now 32 and hasn’t played for a team with a winning record since 2015. Trout met with reporters this past week and was emotional in discussing his frustration. Asked if he would waive his no-trade clause, Trout said only he would have his usual conversations with the front office. Trout has seven years and $259.8 million left on his contract. Despite his injuries, Trout has hit .283 with a .962 OPS and 120 extra-base hits over 237 games the last three seasons . . . It was always a treat to cover a game at Camden Yards on a day when Brooks Robinson was at the ballpark, if only to be in the presence of an 18-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glove winner. But you walked away even more impressed by what a gentleman he was and how much it meant to him to be connected to the Orioles. Robinson signed with the team in 1955 and played until 1977. He then stayed with the organization in different capacities until his death on Tuesday at the age of 86. So many Orioles fans wanted to pay their respects at the statue of Robinson inside the ballpark that the team arranged to open the gates at 7 a.m. from Wednesday to Sunday with access until the end of the game with the exception of the four hours before first pitch . . . Happy birthday to Xander Bogaerts, who is 31. He played for the Red Sox from 2013-22. In what has been a subpar season by his standards, Bogaerts went into the final series of the season with the Padres hitting .283 with a .789 OPS and 4.3 WAR as calculated by Fangraphs. Red Sox shortstops have hit .227 this season with a .631 OPS and negative 1.2 WAR, the second lowest in baseball. Jeff Reardon is 68. The four-time All-Star out of Wahconah Regional in Dalton played 16 seasons in the majors from 1979-94, including parts of three seasons with the Red Sox. His 367 saves are 12th all time.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | September 29, 2023 Share Watch the full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from September 29, 2023.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.