Taking a deep dive into why the Patriots aren’t hitting on more explosive plays

“Those are statistically the hardest passes to hit,” Belichick said Monday. “We’ve got to hit them, we’ve got to throw them, and we need more production out of the deep balls. I mean, not every play is going to be a 40-yard pass, but the ones that we throw during the game — 30 yards, 40 yards, 25 yards, whatever it is, we want to be productive on those plays.”

Coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and quarterback Mac Jones have all said as much ahead Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys . The offense needs to connect more on explosive plays in order to be competitive moving forward.

FOXBOROUGH — Through three weeks of the regular season, at least one thing is clear: The Patriots need to improve their downfield passing attack.

An explosive play is typically defined as a reception generating a gain of at least 20 yards. The Patriots rank last in the league in such plays, with only three: Rhamondre Stevenson’s catch-and-run for 32 yards in Week 1, Demario Douglas’s 23-yard reception in Week 1, and Pharaoh Brown’s 58-yard touchdown in Week 3.

Those catches by Douglas and Brown are Jones’s lone completions on throws traveling at least 20 yards. But the problem isn’t for lack of trying. Jones ranks first in the league in number of pass attempts with at least 20 air yards (16). The problem is these plays are failing. Jones ranks second to last in completion percentage on such passes (12.5).

Jones is one of just three quarterbacks who have yet to complete a pass of at least 30 air yards, joining Chicago’s Justin Fields and Arizona’s Josh Dobbs.

Even on throws traveling at least 15 yards, Jones and the pass catchers are struggling to connect. His number of attempts (24) is tied for fifth in the league, while his completion percentage (25) ranks 30th.

So, what gives?

“There’s a lot of different factors that go into that — how the game’s being played, how we want to play the game as a team, what we’re trying to do to win the football game,” O’Brien said. “A lot of it is based on how our defense is playing, how their defense is. Things like that. We’ll continue to do what’s best for us in order to try to win the football game, but we definitely need to improve getting the ball down the field.”

O’Brien didn’t get into specifics, but he’s right in that there are contributing factors. A few players mentioned the weather — it rained both in the season opener at Gillette Stadium and last Sunday at MetLife Stadium — when discussing their downfield struggles. Internally, though, Jones, the state of the offensive line, and the ability of the receivers all play a role.

“It’s not just one person who is at fault, or the other person who is at fault,” added wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. “It’s all of us in it together.”

The offensive line began to establish some consistency in Week 3, with Vederian Lowe starting at right tackle, but left guard Cole Strange left early in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. Strange practiced in a limited capacity all week and is listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Behind a line that seems to be constantly shifting outside of center David Andrews, Jones ranks seventh in the league in snaps under pressure this season (48). He’s also getting pressured at an extremely fast rate (2.94 seconds, which ranks fifth), giving him little time in the pocket to get set before launching the downfield passes.

Jones’s statistics under pressure have improved dramatically from last season. But the success has not carried over to deep throws. The expectation is that a consistent and competent offensive line will benefit Jones on these plays, not only because he’ll have more time in the pocket but because of the other ripple effects. The run game should also approve, opening up more opportunities within the passing attack and allowing for more play-action.

The other major piece of the puzzle is, of course, the players catching passes. New England’s wide receiver corps does not boast high-end speed, as Tyquan Thornton is on injured reserve. Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, and JuJu Smith-Schuster rank in the bottom half of the league in separation, according to the NFL Next Gen Stats.

Wide receivers coach Troy Brown doesn’t seem to care about that information.

“It doesn’t matter to me if they’re open by 2 yards, a yard, or if they’re covered, as long as they’re catching the ball,” Brown said. “That’s the biggest thing a receiver can do. There’s always been two rules in my book. Getting open is one of them, catching the football is the other. But if you’re catching the football, it doesn’t matter if you’re open or not.”

The problem for the Patriots is that their receivers don’t seem to be doing either on deep balls. There isn’t much the players can do about the quality of personnel. Just take a look at the mantra on the back of the sweatshirts players started wearing this past week: “No one is coming. It’s up to us.”

Perhaps Thornton, with his 4.28-second 40-yard speed, will make a difference when he returns. Perhaps the coaching staff will play rookie Demario Douglas more, taking advantage of his elite short-area quickness. Douglas boasts the best separation numbers among the team’s receivers.

Regardless of who is on the field, Ross Douglas called the receivers’ chemistry with Jones “a work in progress.”

“Mac’s capable of throwing them,” he said. “We’re capable of running the routes and we’re capable of catching them. We just have to continue to work on them in practice every day, but I feel pretty good about the direction that it’s headed.”

Jones, too, expressed confidence.

“I love chunk plays,” he said. “My whole career, I’ve kind of thrived off those, play-action and normal chunk plays, so just trying to keep doing them. You’ve got to keep the hook in the water, I guess they say, so you’ve got to have the bait out there and continue to fish, you know? I think we’ll hit them. We’re working on it.”

For the Patriots to keep pace with opposing offenses, they’ll certainly need downfield plays to hit at a higher rate. The question is, can their players actually do it?

