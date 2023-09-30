Through the air, and on the ground, Matt O’Donnell rallies unbeaten Cardinal Spellman past Catholic Central rival Cathedral

“We came into this game thinking it would be a lot easier than it was, but they were a good team,” O’Donnell said. “We came out flat but picked up the intensity.”

Scoreless midway through the second quarter and struggling to muster any offense, O’Donnell and the Cardinals rallied for a 18-12 victory Saturday at Carter Playground in Boston.

The visiting Cardinals (4-0) held the host Panthers (2-1) scoreless for the final two and a half quarters, displaying the stingy defense that had allowed less than 10 points per game over the first three weeks.

Cathedral struck first, scoring on the game’s opening possession when senior quarterback Treyvon Fields found classmate Josh Boyle-Collinsc for a 17-yard score. Midway through the second quarter, Fields (13-of-21 passing, 198 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1 defensive interception) picked off a O’Donnell pass, and two plays hooked up with Yashane Williams for a 40-yard strike for 12-0 lead.

That play, said Cardinal Spellman co-head coach Jequan Johnson, served as the game’s “pivotal moment.”

Spellman got on the board when O’Donnell (7-of-11 passing, 75 yards, 1 touchdown, plus 17 carries, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns) found classmate Jay Comeau for a 10-yard score to cut the deficit in half. Then, O’Donnell and Spellman marched down the field to open the third and O’Donnell punched in a goal-line score to tie it with 7:20 left in the third.

“We had to bring ourselves back and settle down,” Johnson said. “We had to start playing physically and change things at the line of scrimmage.”

After trading possessions, O’Donnell punctuated a 52-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown dash. His two-point rush attempt failed, but the 18-12 lead proved enough. Fields attempted a last-ditch Hail Mary which, naturally, O’Donnell picked off to seal the victory.

“Matt O’Donnell is the heart and soul of this team,” Johnson said of the senior. “He does everything, especially when the game is on the line.”

Yashane Williams snared a 40-yard touchdown reception against Cardinal Spellman to put Cathedral on top, 12-0. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff