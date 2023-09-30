scorecardresearch Skip to main content
ARKANSAS STATE 52, UMASS 28

UMass falls behind by three scores early, unable to mount comeback in loss to Arkansas State

By Associated PressUpdated September 30, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Taisun Phommachanh threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Greg Desrosiers that cut UMass's deficit to 18 points.Butch Dill/Associated Press

AMHERST — Freshman Jaylen Raynor tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Arkansas State beat Massachusetts, 52-28, on Saturday at McGuirk Stadium.

Taisun Phommachanh completed 29 of 38 passes for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Minutemen (1-5). Greg Desrosiers scored a pair of touchdowns for UMass, the first on a 60-yard run and the second on a 5-yard toss from Phommachanh.

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had the other UMass touchdown via a 2-yard plunge and Cameron Carson kicked two field goals (22 and 24 yards).

Ja’Quez Cross had the game’s first points with the Red Wolves’ only rushing touchdown, a 7-yarder, before Raynor threw a 5-yard score to Emmanual Stevenson for a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Advertisement

Raynor threw a 39-yard score to Foreman and a 4-yarder to Courtney Jackson and it was 31-7 at halftime. Raynor’s final TD pass to tie the record was a 55-yarder to Jones early in the fourth quarter.

The Red Wolves outgained the Minutemen, 556-381.

Raynor was 20-of-25 passing for 383 yards and rushed for 35 more for the Red Wolves (3-2). Adam Jones had three catches for 105 yards and a score. Jeff Foreman had two touchdown catches.

Raynor’s six TD passes tied Justice Hansen, who threw for six touchdowns against Southeast Missouri State in 2018.

Boston Globe Today