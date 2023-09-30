The Flying Scotsman locomotive collided with another train in Scotland. Several people were injured.

LONDON (AP) — Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, authorities said.

The National Railway Museum said the “shunting incident” took place at Aviemore Station in the Cairngorms National Park. The station is home to a heritage train line that takes visitors on steam train trips in northern Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that emergency workers were alerted on Friday night “to reports of a collision” involving two trains at Aviemore. Police Scotland said the crash took place at “low speed.”