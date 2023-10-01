Jayden hopes to join a family for the holidays

He enjoys playing educational games with his iPad and likes grocery shopping. He enjoys pretending to work at Home Depot and is interested in construction. “SpongeBob” is one of his favorite shows.

Jayden likes running, celebrating other’s people birthdays, and dancing. He is social and enjoys including other people in his activities. Jayden understands the meaning and importance of family and hopes to celebrate the holidays with his own family.

Jayden likes attending school. His academic, communication, and socialization skills have improved with the extra support and services he receives in school. These skills include computer skills, reading, and math instruction. He follows directions and he continues working on his Independent Living Skills. Jayden likes to follow a routine, but if a change is necessary, he is flexible and adapts fast. The ideal family would need to ensure that Jayden continues growing academically as well as with his independent living skills.

Jayden’s social worker is looking for a dedicated and caring family of any constellation with or without other children in the home. His social worker recommends that interested families should be willing to provide Jayden with a nurturing environment where he can thrive and develop his potential. Jayden has established a flourishing relationship with two teachers from his prior school and it is important that he maintain that relationship which includes visits out in the community, which he enjoys.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8516

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.