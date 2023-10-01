Pilot’s body recovered after plane crash Saturday on Lake Winnipesaukee

Officials have recovered the body of a pilot whose single-engine plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, N.H., on Saturday night, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was the only person on board when the Cessna 150 crashed into the lake shortly before 8 p.m., according to a statement from Fish and Game.

Search and rescue teams found debris in the water but were unable to locate the pilot Saturday night, and they suspended the search. Fish and Game divers returned Sunday morning and were able to find and recover the pilot’s body shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the statement.