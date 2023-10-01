Statewide ‘read-ins’ highlight attempts to censor books in schools, libraries

On the Robbins lawn Sunday afternoon about a half-dozen readers took part in a protest that was nearly silent — except for the sounds of flipping pages, rustling leaves, and brief remarks by Anna Litten, Arlington’s director of libraries.

Libraries across the commonwealth are inviting community members to read challenged books in public as part of a statewide “Let Freedom Read” series. The series recognizes national Banned Books Week , which began Sunday and highlights national attempts to censor books in public libraries and schools.

A small crowd, sitting on blankets and camping chairs, dotted the lawn of Arlington’s Robbins Library for a “read-in” of banned books Sunday afternoon — one of more than 70 such events taking place across Massachusetts this week.

“As you know, public libraries welcome all,” Litten began. ”It’s easy for us to read the news from Florida, or Texas, or Michigan and think ‘that wouldn’t happen here in Massachusetts.’”

In fact, as Litten noted, the commonwealth saw 45 attempts to restrict access to books in 2022 — up from only 38 efforts in total between 2013 to 2021 — according to data compiled by the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. Those attempts targeted 57 titles, but they were focused more than any other book on Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a graphic novel focused on the author’s experience with gender identity, which has generated local and national attention and was the country’s most challenged book last year.

Librarians offered a selection of banned and challenged books from a metal rolling cart — from Mike Curato’s “Flamer” to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” to Alvin Schwartz’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Danny Bianchi, 29, a lifelong visitor at the Robbins Library, sat in a green folding chair a few feet from the cart, reading George Orwell’s “1984″ and wearing a T-shirt that read “Ban the fascists, save the books.” He said he had no idea there had been so many book challenges in Massachusetts.

“If you ban one book, then it just is a down-trickle effect to banning more,” Bianchi said. “You can’t give one [book] a free-pass and then ban another because of the ideology.”

Across the lawn, Jennifer Leavey, 35, was reading “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. She had brought her copy from home.

Leavey said Massachusetts residents seem to be “fooling ourselves” into thinking book bans can only be implemented in more conservative states.

“The more we pretend it isn’t going to happen, the sooner it will be that as many books are banned here,” she said.

Massachusetts sees fewer demands to ban books than other states, but calls for censorship in libraries and schools have exploded in number and intensity over the past few years, said Andrea Fiorillo, co-chair of the Massachusetts Library Association’s intellectual freedom/social responsibility committee, which helped organize the read-ins.

“While Massachusetts is less likely to actually censor the material, to restrict it or ban it, there is quite a bit of impact in the constant challenges that we’re seeing throughout our communities,” Fiorillo said in an interview before the event.

She emphasized that the push to ban books has been largely fueled by extremist groups, and it does not reflect the majority of Americans and Bay Staters, who oppose censorship.

Still, she said, those voices tend to be outspoken and politically organized, and the statewide read-ins are a visible chance “to assert that most Americans actually are not all for censorship.” Fiorillo said she and other librarians work to build collections that are accessible to, and reflective of, their communities as a whole.

“But as we do that, we also know that we might have something that will offend almost everyone, because people’s values do differ. But that’s what we do as librarians,” Fiorillo said. “And we do expect parents to step in and make those choices for their own families, but not for other people’s families.”

Although Banned Books Week began Sunday, there were 17 read-ins throughout the state Saturday, from Lynn to Peabody, according to the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. On Sunday, there were two: Robbins’ and another held at the Provincetown Public Library.

The Let Freedom Read series runs through Saturday, with more than 50 read-ins planned throughout the state, including at Cambridge’s Central Square Library Thursday and at the Boston Public Library’s Codman Square Branch Saturday. For a complete list of participating institutions and schedules, visit libraries.state.ma.us.

