Teenage girl struck by vehicle and seriously injured in Braintree

A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Braintree early Sunday morning, police said.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Washington Street near Milton Road, Braintree police said in a statement.
The teenager, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The full extent of the injuries was unknown, the statement said, but she is in stable condition.
The driver, who remained on scene after the crash, did not show signs of impairment, police said.
“We ask that you keep this victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.
An investigation is ongoing, the statement said, with help from State Police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Further information was not immediately available. Braintree police did not respond to questions about how the crash occurred and whether the driver faces any charges.
