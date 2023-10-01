Woman, 29, found dead on shore of Merrimack River in New Hampshire in ‘possible drowning’

A 29-year-old woman was found dead along the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday following a “possible drowning,” New Hampshire State Police said.

At around noon, a homeowner reported finding the body of a woman later identified as Ashlee Krauss, of Manchester, according to a statement from State Police.

The Manchester police and fire departments, along with the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and State Police Marine Patrol, responded to the report, police said.