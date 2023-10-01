Woman, 29, found dead on shore of Merrimack River in New Hampshire in ‘possible drowning’

A 29-year-old woman was found dead along the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday following a “possible drowning,” New Hampshire State Police said.
At around noon, a homeowner reported finding the body of a woman later identified as Ashlee Krauss, of Manchester, according to a statement from State Police.
The Manchester police and fire departments, along with the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and State Police Marine Patrol, responded to the report, police said.
An autopsy to determine Krauss’s cause of death is scheduled for Monday, according to State Police.
Anyone who recently spoke to Krauss or has details about the incident can contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov. They can also call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.
New Hampshire State Police did not immediately respond to a request for further information Sunday night.
