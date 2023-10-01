Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings, damages historic buildings in Maine

PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — A fire has destroyed several waterfront buildings in Maine, including an art gallery with several paintings by Jamie Wyeth and an illustration by his grandfather, N.C. Wyeth, the building’s owner said.

The original paintings and illustration, along with several signed prints, books, and photographs, were lost when the fire started late Wednesday and spread to several buildings, including the Maine Wyeth Art Gallery, said Linda Bean, who owned both the art gallery and the Port Clyde General Store, which also burned down.

The Jamie Wyeth paintings that were destroyed were “Snapper,” “With Green Peppers,” and “Red Tail Hawk,” and N.C. Wyeth’s illustration was from Henry David Thoreau’s book, “Men of Concord.”