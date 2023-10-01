Menendez codefendant’s curious path from bad deals to a meat monopoly

Then, his friend started dating Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, one of the most powerful Democrats in the US Senate. Soon, Hana introduced Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to a growing circle of Egyptian officials, and Hana’s fortunes took a remarkable turn: He won sole control over certifying all halal food being imported into Egypt, earning enough money to bribe Menendez with gold bars and wads of cash, prosecutors said.

Just five years ago, Wael Hana was reeling from a string of bad business deals in New Jersey, having tried to launch a truck stop, an Italian restaurant, a limousine service, and other companies without ever hitting it big.

Advertisement

Hana, Menendez, and others are now facing charges in what prosecutors have described as a wide-ranging corruption scheme — one that threatens to put an end to the senator’s five decades in politics. But the allegations, if true, also raise a pressing question about Hana: Was he an agent of the Egyptian government all along, or just a lucky opportunist who stumbled into a position of international influence?

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The FBI is investigating this very question. But a New York Times examination of hundreds of pages of court filings, business records, and interviews with nearly a dozen people who knew or dealt with Hana offered insights into the path he traveled during his bumpy start — and meteoric rise.

Within the span of a few years, he would transform from a debt-laden business owner who could not afford even a $2,000 emergency room bill to an international power broker who boasted about his Rolex watch collection to a diplomat in Cairo.

In addition to the corruption investigation into Menendez, the FBI has been conducting a parallel counterintelligence inquiry, according to four people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation. The review, first reported by NBC News, is seeking to determine whether Egypt’s intelligence service sought to obtain information from Menendez through Hana’s friend Nadine Menendez, who married Bob Menendez in 2020.

Advertisement

Federal agents are also seeking to determine Hana’s relationship with Egyptian intelligence agencies and when that relationship may have started, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

A spokesperson for Hana said in a statement that he was innocent of all charges and that he has cooperated with federal prosecutors by providing them “unfettered access to documents and to his employees.” She added that he voluntarily booked a flight to New York from Egypt “within minutes of learning about this indictment,” leaving his wife and three young daughters behind.

“Wael Hana’s background is a classic immigrant story,” the spokesperson said. “He has been an entrepreneur who has built several businesses, and he has always acted ethically and legally.”

Hana, an American citizen, has been on law enforcement’s radar for at least four years. In November 2019, the FBI raided his home and office in New Jersey with a search warrant indicating prosecutors were gathering evidence of potential crimes, including illegally acting as an agent of a foreign government, according to a court filing.

However, Hana, 40, was not charged with that offense. In the indictment unsealed in September, prosecutors said he was the broker who helped to orchestrate an agreement for Menendez to steer more US aid and weapons to Egypt. Menendez is also accused of sending sensitive information about US Embassy employees in Cairo to his wife, who forwarded it to Hana, who sent it on to an Egyptian government official.

Advertisement

In return, prosecutors said, Hana and his circle of business associates showered the Menendezes with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars, and bribes that included a mortgage payment for Nadine Menendez, a “low-or-no-show” job for her at Hana’s halal company, and a new Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Hana, the Menendezes, and the others charged in the case have pleaded not guilty. Last week, Bob Menendez rebuffed calls for his resignation and predicted he would be exonerated.

In August, a month before their arrest, Menendez and his wife traveled to Egypt, where the senator met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Egyptian government has not commented publicly. On YouTube, some progovernment influencers praised the facts of the investigation, saying that it showed how Egypt was doing a good job of protecting its own interests.

Although he struggled financially in the United States, Hana appeared to have a close tie with the government in Egypt.

He recommended Andy Aslanian, the lawyer who represented him in court, for a job representing Egypt in a 2016 zoning dispute over a building — intended as a residence for Egyptian military representatives and their families — in East Rutherford, N.J., Aslanian told The Record, a newspaper in Bergen County.

Advertisement

Aslanian, who met Hana around 2009 and introduced him to the future Mrs. Menendez, Nadine Arslanian, soon after, also made other connections for Hana. Aslanian said the three of them would often hang out after work at a French restaurant owned by developer Fred Daibes — who would also be charged in the corruption case alongside Hana and the Menendezes.

In November 2017, Aslanian and Hana created a company called IS EG Halal, whose purpose was to certify meat as halal, or prepared in adherence with Islamic law. Daibes would lend financial backing to the project.

Three months later, according to the indictment, their friend Nadine began dating Bob Menendez.

Douglas Anton first met Hana in 2017 through Nadine Menendez, who was dating Anton at the time. She introduced Hana as someone who was a relative of “somebody high up in the Egyptian government,” Anton recalled.

Anton was never quite sure what Hana did for work, other than that “he was some kind of liaison with Egypt,” Anton said.

Behind the scenes, according to prosecutors, Hana was texting directly with Egyptian military and government officials. Throughout 2018, Hana was busy setting up meetings to introduce them to Bob Menendez. The senator began to use his position to benefit Egypt’s interests, the indictment said, including by ghostwriting a letter for an Egyptian official who was trying to persuade other US senators to release a hold on $300 million in military aid to Egypt.

Advertisement

Hana’s efforts came as Egyptian officials were aggressively lobbying members of Congress to lift restrictions on the aid, which lawmakers imposed in response to the government’s poor human rights record. Officials in Cairo viewed the restrictions as an affront to a nation that has been a partner to the United States on counterterrorism, trade, and regional security for years.

Hana’s connections paid off handsomely in the spring of 2019.

The Egyptian government abruptly awarded his company, IS EG Halal, the exclusive right to certify all American food imported into Egypt as halal, prosecutors said.

Menendez would later be accused by prosecutors of calling a high-level official in the US Department of Agriculture to stop the USDA from interfering with Hana’s import business, which had raised prices for meat suppliers worldwide. Previously, the certification in the United States had been performed by a handful of companies.

Prosecutors allege that the senator was motivated to help Hana because Hana was using his halal company to wire bribe money to Nadine Menendez.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.