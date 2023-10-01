scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

Ms. magazine, ’73: show and tell in a Catholic high school classroom

Updated October 1, 2023, 17 minutes ago
A two-page feature on abortion from an issue of Ms. Magazine.Penguin Random House

Re “50 years of Ms.” (Sunday Arts, Sept. 24): In 1973 I was a senior in a Catholic high school, in a religion class called “Who Shall Live?” The topics under discussion included abortion, the death penalty, and euthanasia.

The day we were to start on abortion, I brought in my copy of Ms. magazine bearing a black-and-white photograph of a woman who had bled to death in, yes, a botched back-alley abortion.

To our nun-teacher’s credit, my classmates were allowed to pass that issue around. Our discussion was all the richer for it.

I am grateful for every issue of Ms. and for the women who fought to give us a magazine that spoke to our intelligence and didn’t pander to our insecurities.

That (now former) sister remains a friend to this day.

Rachel Thomas

Fairhaven

