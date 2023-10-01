EMass football: By topping 100 rushing and receiving yards and scoring three times, Methuen’s Shane Eason highlights Players of the Week

James Curry, Braintree — The junior continued to churn out huge gains with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, leading the Wamps to a 44-16 win over Quincy.

Paul Agresta, Lexington — The junior free safety came up clutch with an interception, two blocked punts, and a 53-yard scoop and score in the fourth quarter as the Minutemen erased a 24-point deficit and earned a 27-24 Middlesex League win over Arlington. He also stepped in briefly at quarterback.

Shane Eason, Methuen — Eason did it all on Friday night with a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown while totaling 115 rushing yards and 153 receiving yards in a 51-18 rout of visiting Andover.

Teddy Ferrucci, Natick — After making 16 tackles in a defensive battle at Milford in Week 3, the senior made 12 tackles and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 23-0 win over Wachusett this week.

Jayden Prophete, Everett — With clutch catch after clutch catch, the 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound senior put Everett in position to score a 35-34 win over BC High in the final seconds. Prophete finished with nine receptions for 150 yards and a 2-point conversion, and he tossed a 42-yard touchdown in the thriller.

Division 2

Reid Bergamesca and Tor Maas, Marshfield — In the first quarter, Bergamesca, a senior, reeled in 58- and 10-yard touchdown receptions from Maas, a junior quarterback who finished with three passing TDs and added a rushing score in a 33-7 nonleague win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Marshfield's Reid Bergamesca, shown here during the preseason, hauled in a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes. DebeeTlumacki

Mike Galligan and Nate Sampson, North Quincy — Galligan, a junior QB, rushed for a touchdown and connected with Sampson, a senior, for a pair through the air, including a 2-yard TD with nine seconds remaining that sealed a 20-14 nonleague win over Cohasset.

Max Poirier, Wellesley — The senior finished with 92 total yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard TD reception in a 40-6 rout of Bay State foe Brookline.

Chevaunie Shakespeare, Barnstable — Both of the junior playmaker’s two carries resulted in touchdowns, as he rushed for 9- and 25-yard scores and returned a kickoff 80 yards to pay dirt to help Barnstable stay unbeaten with a 50-16 rout of Dennis-Yarmouth in Cape & Islands action.

Division 3

Robbie Engel, Masconomet — A 99-yard kick return score touchdown set the tone and a subsequent 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter from the senior stood as the winner for the Chieftains in a 20-6 decision over Beverly.

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — History was made by the senior tailback, who became the Tanners’ all-time leading rusher with 185 yards on the ground, including touchdown runs of 35 and 5 yards, in a 30-14 win over Reading.

Gus O’Gara, Billerica — The senior totaled more than 250 yards from scrimmage with 151 yards on the ground and 101 more receiving and found the end zone three times with 24- and 42-yard runs and a 42-yard TD catch in a 33-21 win over Haverhill for the 11th-ranked Indians.

Will St. Pierre, Hingham — In helping the Harbormen secure their first win of the season, 28-8 over Plymouth North, the senior totaled 218 yards rushing and pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs.

Division 4

Max Dresens, Wayland — In a resounding 55-0 triumph over Boston Latin, the junior compiled six carries for 186 yards and four TDs, including scoring plays of 40 and 56 yards.

Jack Dwyer, Norwood — The junior running back totaled 18 carries for 196 yards and two scores as the Mustangs blanked Medfield, 34-0.

Devin Hunt, Westwood — The Wolverines outlasted Medway, 39-21, as their senior quarterback tossed five touchdown passes to four different receivers.

Joe Poland, Burlington — The senior RB/LB racked up 22 carries for 200 yards and two TDs, helping Burlington prevail, 21-0, and snap Wakefield’s state-long 18-game winning streak.

Willy Robinson, Scituate — The junior had a 53-yard pick-6, and rushed 11 times for 120 yards and touchdowns of 55 and 13 yards, leading the Sailors in a 35-12 win over Pembroke.

Division 5

Ben Angelini, Foxborough — The junior recorded each of the first three scores of the game, running in touchdowns from 2, 45, and 30 yards out to give the Warriors an early lead in a 41-13 Hockomock victory over Sharon.

Colin Allard, Wilmington — The sophomore broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, to take the Wildcats’ first lead in the game and make the difference in a 14-13 Middlesex League triumph over Watertown.

Shawsheen's Caleb Caceres made the most of his 16 carries against Northeast. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen — On 16 carries, the senior ran wild with 207 yards and three touchdowns, including an 83-yarder, in a 38-6 Commonwealth win over Northeast.

Luke Connolly, Bishop Fenwick — The senior was everywhere, rushing 15 times for 171 yards and three scores, receiving a pair of passes for 33 yards and another TD, and defending strong with 14 tackles and an interception in a 48-16 Catholic Central victory over St. Mary’s.

Ethan Rodriguez, Norton — The junior was efficient, racking up 44 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, adding a 35-yard TD reception for the Lancers in a 31-0 nonleague win over St. John Paul II.

Division 6

Will Bostrom, Norwell — The junior rushed 26 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the Clippers opened South Shore Sullivan play with a 27-7 win over Abington.

Jack Hazell, Swampscott — The senior wide receiver/linebacker had three of the Big Blue’s five second-quarter touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Saugus, finishing with six grabs for 126 yards. Hazell had TD receptions of 50 and 77 yards, recovered a fumble, and capped the scoring with a 64-yard interception return.

Devante Ozuna, Salem — The senior returned the opening kickoff of the second half 88 yards for a touchdown, rushed six times for 80 yards and two scores, and intercepted a pass to lead the Witches to a 40-6 win over Gloucester.

Dylan Sullivan, Tri-County — The senior found the end zone four times — two rushing and two receiving — as the Cougars defeated Diman, 28-20. Sullivan carried 18 times for 144 yards and added four catches for 60 yards.

Logan Williams, East Bridgewater — The junior had long touchdowns on each side of the ball to help the Vikings (2-2) to a 28-8 victory in Seekonk. He hauled in a 49-yard reception in the first quarter, and intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Division 7

Giovanni Angelico, East Boston — The junior hauled in two receiving touchdowns and recorded two sacks as the Jets defeated Chelsea, 20-8.

Jordan DePina, Rockland — The senior quarterback continued his dazzling season with four rushing touchdowns, accounting for all his team’s scores in a 28-6 win over Falmouth.

Michael Sanchez (right) had a big game for Amesbury, needing just 11 carries to total 205 yards and four scores. Winslow Townson for The Boston G

Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — It only took 11 carries for the senior running back to record 205 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a 2-point conversion in a 48-7 victory over Ipswich.

Nathan Wood, Joseph Case — The senior running back starred with 190 yards on 26 carries and all three of the game’s touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Upper Cape, 22-0.

Division 8

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — In a 26-21 win over Leicester, the senior had seven carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning 69-yard score with 5:30 remaining.

Aiden Choukri, Cape Cod Tech — In a 28-0 win over Atlantis Charter, the senior quarterback had three rushing touchdowns.

Max Finney, Old Colony — The junior forced a fumble and had 136 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 48-20 win over Wareham.

Tyler Lennox, Carver — The senior quarterback had four touchdown passes in a 50-12 nonleague win over Martha’s Vineyard.

Preps

Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s –– The junior quarterback recorded another strong week, throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-28 passing in a 35-7 ISL victory over Nobles.

Hugo Djeumeni, Tabor –– The junior tailback imposed his will, rushing for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Seawolves to a 41-7 ISL9 win. He also reeled in a 53-yard scoring strike.

Frankie Forrest, Middlesex –– Led the Zebras to their first victory since Nov. 13, 2021, as the sophomore running back powered in for three scores, all from over 15 yards out, in a 28-7 ISL9 victory against St. Mark’s.

Marcus Griffin, Belmont Hill –– The sophomore churned out 186 yards and a pair of scores on just 11 carries, running wild in a 41-0 ISL win over Roxbury Latin, the first victory in coach Anthony Fucillo’s career.

Lawrence Academy’s Michael Landolfi accounted for four touchdowns in an overtime win over Milton Academy. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Michael Landolfi, Lawrence Academy –– The senior quarterback from Hanover ran for a pair of scores, including the winner in overtime, and connected for touchdown strikes 62 and 70 yards in a thrilling, 27-26, ISL7 victory against Milton Academy.

Amir Lindsey, Rivers — The standout senior receiver reeled in three touchdowns, highlighted by a 75-yard catch and run, in a 42-13 ISL9 victory over Groton.

Hudson Weidman, Pingree –– A true dual-threat quarterback, the senior finished 12-of-16 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns and scampered for 190 yards and a score on 19 carries in a 28-26 Evergreen win against Proctor Academy.

Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.