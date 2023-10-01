Houston completes rally to win another AL West title, as Rangers falter at final hurdle

Kyle Tucker had a sacrifice fly to finish with 112 RBIs, most in the AL and third in the majors. José Abreu added a two-run homer in the seventh to clinch Houston’s sixth AL West title in seven years after the Rangers lost their finale.

Needing a win and a Texas loss to win the division, the Astros did their part by jumping on Kyle Nelson (7-4) from the first pitch. Houston had a 5-0 lead after two innings and Javier (10-5) held an Arizona lineup mostly devoid of everyday players to three hits.

The Houston Astros rallied to clinch their third straight AL West title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-1, on Sunday in Phoenix behind Christian Javier’s six strong innings and Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.

The Astros have a first-round bye in the AL playoffs, while Arizona will play at Milwaukee in a best-of-three NL wild card series that starts Tuesday.

The Astros’ fourth straight victory to close the regular season gave manager Dusty Baker his 13th season with at least 90 wins.

The Diamondbacks backed into the playoffs, scoring two runs in three games against the Astros to close the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

The Astros won’t be playing in the wild-card round because, up in Seattle, George Kirby allowed only three hits in six innings, and the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 1-0.

A day after clinching the ninth postseason berth in franchise history, Texas only needed a win over the Mariners to wrap up the AL West. Instead, the Rangers now have to go to Tampa Bay as a wild-card team for the opening round of the playoffs.

The Rangers couldn’t solve Kirby, who closed the regular season with 12 scoreless innings over his final two starts against Houston and Texas. Evan Carter’s two-out double in the third inning was the first hit for the Rangers, but he was the only runner to reach second base. Adolis García and Jonah Heim both singled, but that was all the offense the Rangers could manage.

Kirby struck out seven and needed just 75 pitches to get through six innings and earn his 13th win of the season.

Prelander Berroa and Trent Thornton worked the seventh and eighth innings, and Isaiah Campbell earned his first big league save in the ninth as Seattle pitched its MLB-best 18th shutout to close the season in just 2 hours, 1 minute.

Dane Dunning started on three days’ rest for Texas and worked 3⅔ innings. He ran into trouble in the fourth with back-to-back singles by Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic and a walk to Ty France loading the bases. Suárez scored on Dominic Canzone’s infield ground out, sliding just under Heim’s tag attempt at the plate.

In other MLB regular season finales Sunday:

Rays 12, Blue Jays 8 — Jonathan Aranda hit his first career grand slam and drove in six runs, Tampa Bay homered three times to set a single-season team record and the Rays roughed up host Toronto, helping to set up a wild card meeting with the Rangers. The Blue Jays visit Minnesota in the AL wild card series beginning Tuesday.

Junior Caminero hit his first career home run and Manuel Margot also connected as the Rays set a team record for homers in a season with 230.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz won the AL batting title by sitting out the final day of the season. Díaz returned Friday after missing two games because of a sore right hamstring. He struck out as a pinch hitter on Saturday. He began the day in a tight race with Texas shortstop Corey Seager, with Seager ahead .3298 to .3295. Seager went 0 for 4 in a 1-0 loss at Seattle, dropping his average to .327.

The Rays were 85-39 when hitting at least one home run, and 52-13 when hitting two or more.

Brandon Belt hit his 19th home run for the Blue Jays, who sat Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman on the final day.

Pirates 3, Marlins 0 — Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth and host Pittsburgh beat playoff-bound Miami.

The Marlins needed to win to assure themselves of gaining the second National League wild card and the fifth seed in the NL playoffs over Arizona, but still got the spot with the Diamondbacks loss. Miami now heads to NL East rival Philadelphia for a best-of-three wild-card series beginning Tuesday.

Brewers 4, Cubs 0 — Tyrone Taylor homered and Adrian Houser pitched five sharp innings as NL Central champion Milwaukee beat visiting Chicago.

After wrapping up their third division title in six years last week, the Brewers will host Arizona in a best-of-three postseason series beginning Tuesday. While Chicago heads home for the winter after falling short down the stretch in a crowded playoff race, losing 10 of their final 11 road games.

Tigers 5, Guardians 2 — Miguel Cabrera made a backhanded stop, stepped on first base and smiled in the eighth inning on the final play of his career, as host Detroit beat Cleveland, who said goodbye to 11-year manager Terry Francona.

Francona said the day belonged to Cabrera; it most certainly did. The only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century went 0 for 3 with a walk in his last plate appearance. In front of a sellout crowd, he made his season debut at first base, where he was the only player on the field for a couple minutes as players from both teams showed deference to one of the game’s all-time greats.

The 40-year-old Cabrera departs as one of three players in baseball history with 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles, joining Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

Royals 5, Yankees 2 — Zack Greinke threw four-hit ball into the sixth for his 225th win and, backed by a trio of home runs, helped host Kansas City Royals the New York to end the season and quite possibly his own 20-year big league career.

The 39-year-old Greinke can become free agent after this season, and while he has yet to announce whether he will retire, the 2009 Cy Young Award winner has had a challenging year. Greinke’s only other win this season game May 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Reds 4, Cardinals 3 — Adam Wainwright made one final appearance in his 18-year big league career, striking out as a pinch hitter as host St. Louis fell to Cincinnati. Wainwright, a 42-year-old right-hander, went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals.

Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto, playing perhaps his final game with the Reds, struck out in the first inning, then was ejected before the top of the second by plate umpire Shane Livensparger. A six-time All-Star, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs in 17 seasons, all in Cincinnati.

Dodgers 5, Giants 2 — Brandon Crawford came off the injured list to play what might have been his final game after 13 seasons with the Giants, and Kiké Hernández spoiled the veteran shortstop’s likely farewell by hitting a three-run homer to lead the NL West champions to victory in San Francisco.

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman fell one double short of becoming the first player with 60 or more doubles since Charlie Gehringer (60) and Joe Medwick (64) in 1936.

Nationals 10, Braves 9 — Host Atlanta homered three times to tie the major league season record of 307 but lost its regular-season finale to Washington as Jacob Young drove in two runs with a go-ahead single in the ninth.

Marcell Ozuna homered twice, reaching 40 with a ninth-inning drive off Kyle Finnegan. Atlanta matched the season record set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins. The Braves set a major league record with a .501 slugging percentage.











