How Carver’s unstoppable offense and Needham’s unmovable defense have their teams off to 4-0 starts

The Crusaders have been explosive and balanced throughout their 4-0 start. Carver is averaging 48.5 points per game and has yet to punt. Five different players have scored touchdowns in each of their wins, and 13 players logged a catch or carry in a 50-12 triumph over Martha’s Vineyard on Friday night.

When Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox takes a snap, opposing defenses are left guessing where the ball is going.

WESTWOOD 8/3/23 Carver’s Robbie Peterson, left, collects a touchdown pass as North Kingstown, Rhode Island’s Brody Hindle defends during the New England 7v7 high school football passing championship at Xaverian Brothers in Westwood. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Second-year coach Ben Shuffain, a math teacher at Carver Middle-High School, feels his skill position players can match up against any team in the state, and they proved it this past summer with a stellar record in 7-on-7 tournaments against MIAA Division 1 and NEPSAC schools.

“These guys have been running the offense for a while now and they’ve got it down,” said Shuffain, who coached two seasons at Oliver Ames and spent one year as an assistant at Stonehill College. —

“We have a couple of secondary receivers who would be starters on most teams. It’s a problem, but it’s a nice problem to have.”

At the controls is Lennox, a senior and the school’s career passing leader with 4,561 career yards and 53 total touchdowns. The 6-foot, 165-pound passer is targeting a list of speedy receivers that are all at least 6-feet tall.

Robbie Peterson, Derek Lopes, Jackson Helms, Patrick Attaya, and JJ Grimes all have at least 100 receiving yards, with Attaya and Helms combining for 300 rushing yards. Jack Balzarini and Tegan Zakrzewski are two-way standouts for a defense that has allowed just 4.5 points per game, and Nathan Dirade is 25-for-27 on extra points.

After a 3-8 finish in 2022, Carver is surging into league play against four South Shore Tobin teams (Mashpee, Hull, Cohasset, Randolph) that have all won Super Bowls over the past decade.

“Our first goal was to go 4-0 in September and we’re off on the right foot,” said Shuffain. “It does get tougher, but I think we have the ability to be the best team in this league. We just have to prove it every week.”

Meanwhile, Needham (4-0) has gotten defensive during its undefeated start.

The Rockets have pulled out close wins over Natick (14-6), Lincoln-Sudbury (14-13), and Walpole (21-19) with a quartet of elite linebackers spearheading a complex 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Tony DiCicco.

Senior captain Jake Reiser is the anchor at middle linebacker, Andrew Spezzano is a second-year starter in the middle, and junior Aidan Williams is an athletic linebacker with an offer from UMass. Playing the hybrid “Monster” linebacker role is Ben Schreiber, which means the senior can line up at defensive end, tackle, or outside linebacker on a given down.

“It’s a group I’m privileged to coach,” said Needham coach Doug Kopsco (’99), a former standout linebacker for the Rockets. “It’s one of the most talented groups we’ve had at Needham, and we’ve seen some really good groups.”

Playing without Reiser on Friday, the Rockets lost quarterback Josh Morant on their second offensive play. They rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to beat Walpole, with senior tailback Tate Hoffmeister (37 carries, 228 yards, 2 TD) running behind 6-foot-4, 295-pound left tackle Charlie Simeone and others.

Hoffmeister has rushed for 430 yards over the last two weeks, following in the footsteps of his dad, Greg (’88), who played at Dartmouth after graduating as Needham’s all-time scoring leader, and is now an assistant on Kopsco’s staff.

“This year, nobody has panicked,” said Kopsco. “We know who we are, and we know how to play together.

“It’s great for the kids, and for school pride. As a teacher at Needham, I love seeing the kids pack the hill [behind Memorial Field] and the whole town coming out to the games. This is what I’ve dreamed for this team for so long, but this year feels very special, especially with the involvement from the community, we feel that pride and passion and it fuels our players.”

Extra points

▪ Cape Cod Tech senior quarterback Aidan Choukri made sure a historic night ended with a positive outcome. Playing in the school’s new athletic stadium for the first time, Choukri rushed for three touchdowns to help guide the Crusaders (2-1) to a 28-0 victory over Mayflower rival Atlantis Charter on Friday in Harwich. The game marked Cape Tech’s first home night game in the school’s 48-year history. “I love the feeling of playing under the lights,” Choukri said. “It means something to get a win in our first game under the lights.”

▪ Woburn senior Bryan Ferreira rushed for 185 yards in a 30-14 win over Reading, breaking the program’s career rushing mark, which had stood since 2005 . . . Plymouth South senior Casious Johnson topped 4,400 career rushing yards in a 42-7 loss to Hanover, becoming the leader for any program in Plymouth . . . Fairhaven senior Justin Marques became the program’s touchdown leader when he entered the end zone for the 42nd time in his career during a 46-10 win over Bourne.

▪ There are 25 undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. and St. John’s Prep now holds the state’s longest win streak at 11 games. Burlington shut out Wakefield, 21-0, Friday to snap the Warriors’ 18-game win streak.

▪ Lawrence Academy outlasted Milton Academy, 27-26, in overtime Saturday with Michael Landolfi passing for touchdowns of 62 and 70 yards and rushing for two scores, including a 9-yard touchdown in the extra period. Jordan Johnson stopped Milton Academy sophomore quarterback Qur’an McNeill at the goal line to deny the Mustangs’ 2-point conversion bid in overtime.

Week 5 games to watch

Friday, Catholic Memorial at Xaverian, 7 p.m. — The top-ranked teams in the Globe’s Top 20 prepare for a Catholic Conference showdown on Clapboardtree Street.

Friday, Milford at North Attleborough, 7 p.m. — The Red Rocketeers look to bounce back from a loss to Franklin, but Milford is one of the deepest and most balanced teams in the state.

Friday, Norwell at Rockland, 7 p.m. — Fresh off an impressive win over Abington, Norwell looks for another key South Shore League victory against a fellow unbeaten.

Friday, Needham at Milton, 7 p.m. — Different styles clash at Milton with Needham’s stellar defense matching up against a Wildcat offense taveraging 41 points per game through four wins.

Saturday, Billerica at Tewksbury, 2 p.m. — Bitter rivals meet with matching 4-0 records and designs on winning the Merrimack Valley Conference II in the first year of the league’s new alignment.

Correspondent Brad Joyal contributed to this story.