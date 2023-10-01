Mariners’ loss sends Blue Jays into American League playoffs as a wild card

The Blue Jays were swept by the Mariners in the wild-card round last year. They also earned a wild card in 2020 and were swept in that postseason appearance as well, losing to the Rays.

Toronto lost, 7-5, to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings Saturday, but the Blue Jays clinched an AL wild card when Seattle lost.

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Toronto hasn’t won a postseason game since it was eliminated by Cleveland in five games in the 2016 AL Championship Series.

The Blue Jays (89-72) are still awaiting their postseason position this year. They are tied with Houston in the wild-card standings.

Rangers secure spot, Seattle out

The Texas Rangers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, beating the host Seattle Mariners, 6-1, on the strength of Jonah Heim’s three RBIs to clinch an AL playoff spot.

Texas (90-71) can claim the AL West title and the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs with a win Sunday over the Mariners in the regular-season finale or a loss by Houston at Arizona.

The Mariners were eliminated from the postseason race when the Astros won, falling short a year after ending a 21-year playoff drought.

The Rangers’ turnaround in the first year with Bruce Bochy as manager was dramatic. Texas has already made a 22-game improvement over last season when they finished with 68 wins.

Astros, Diamondbacks both in

Justin Verlander threw five innings, José Abreu hit a run-scoring double and the Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, in Phoenix as both teams clinched spots in the upcoming playoffs.

Houston gets a chance to defend its World Series title after fighting through a tight AL wild-card race. The Astros still have plenty to play for Sunday — they could clinch the AL West and a first-round bye with a win and a Texas loss.

The Diamondbacks return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, backing into the NL bracket with the Reds’ loss at St. Louis. Arizona’s seeding could still change depending on Sunday’s results.

Marlins will play on, too

Jazz Chisholm homered, Josh Bell delivered a late two-run double, and the Miami Marlins clinched the fourth playoff berth in franchise history with a 7-3 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami locked down one of the two remaining National League wild-card spots behind Chisholm’s drive, a dash of small ball and another lockdown performance by a bullpen that has carried a sizable share of the load the last month.

Marlins closer Tanner Scott wrapped up his 12th save by striking out the side in the ninth, setting off a celebration. With wild-card seeding unsettled, Miami may have to return to New York on Monday to finish a suspended game with the Mets.

Tigers fete retiring Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera followed a retirement celebration by scoring the first run and adding an RBI, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the visiting Cleveland Guardians, 8-0. The 12-time All-Star and 2012 AL Triple Crown winner plays his finale Sunday, when Cleveland’s Terry Francona manages his final game . . . The New York Yankees clinched a 31st straight winning season by beating the Kansas City Royals, 5-2. Frankie Montas got the win out of the bullpen in his season debut. Montas (shoulder surgery) retired four hitters and allowed two hits and a walk . . . Spencer Strider earned his 20th win and the NL East champion- Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Washington Nationals, 5-3 . . . Reliever Dylan Covey (back) went on the injured list in one of a flurry of transactions by the playoff-bound Phillies.