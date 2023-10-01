Message is clear: Another last place Red Sox showing is unacceptable for this club, city

Fenway will remain empty as 12 other teams chase a title. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will regroup after finishing in last place in the American League East for the second straight season, the third time in four years, and the MLB-high sixth time in the last 12 seasons.

But there will be little remembered and less savored about the Red Sox’ 2023 campaign. The Sox played their 162nd and final game of the season at Camden Yards on Sunday — the Oct. 1 date representing both a terminus of a 78-84 campaign and a tease of what the team will miss moving forward.

BALTIMORE — It is supposed to be the best part of the baseball calendar. The jab of New England’s October chill during the playoffs heightens senses and sharpens details, transforming nine-inning games into transcendent moments that get parsed for generations.

Advertisement

Yes, there are two championships and five postseason trips during those dozen years, and four titles as well as 11 postseason appearances this century. Yes, this year’s Red Sox were still within reach of a playoff berth into the final week of August. Yes, there are promising young players.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Right now, none of that context matters for an organization that should stand for more than aspiring to fringe contention.

“I’m very disappointed, to be honest with you,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “A lot of people thought we were gonna finish last. They were right. We finished last. So, as an organization, we have to take a look at what we’re doing well, what we’re doing wrong, and we have to improve. Being positive doesn’t fit right now. We have to be very honest [with] ourselves.”

An enormous offseason looms.

The Sox, who fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Sept. 14, have to identify his replacement. Cora, who said team owners informed him last week that he’ll be back as manager in 2024, will not be a consideration for that position, declaring himself “not ready” for all it entails.

Advertisement

Still, his sway in the organization is considerable, and the manager will be involved in the search for the person to whom he will report. Until that person is selected — and presumably after — Cora will be part of an organizational self-evaluation. The team’s struggles stemmed not only from injuries and roster shortcomings but also poor defensive play and execution, as well as starting pitchers who made just 55 starts of six or more innings, sixth-fewest in MLB.

The Sox need to add talent. They also need to help their current players develop.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to improve for these guys to be better,” said Cora. “Right now, as the leader of the group and the spokesman of the group, that’s the way I feel. That’s how everybody feels about it. We’ve just got to make a conscious effort of improving.

“Finishing last doesn’t play,” he added. “We can talk about ‘18 all we want or the magical run in ‘21, or ‘07 or ‘04 or ‘13. We’ve got to turn the page, man. That’s gone. That’s gone. We have to move forward. We’ve got some pieces that are in place for us to be better in the future, but we have to improve.”

The end of the year (a 6-1 victory in Baltimore on Sunday notwithstanding) was ugly. The Sox finished with a 9-23 record in their last 32 games, the team’s worst stretch over that span since the dismal final days of the Bobby Valentine train wreck in 2012. The offense — a strength for much of the year — disintegrated with Triston Casas and Jarren Duran sidelined by injuries, with Justin Turner hobbled by injury, with Trevor Story unable to regain his timing while returning from injury, with Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo slumping to the finish line.

Advertisement

But it is the pitching — particularly starting pitching — that is a glaring deficiency. Sox starters posted the ninth-worst ERA (4.68) and delivered the fourth fewest innings (774⅓) in baseball. The inability to deliver six and sometimes even five reliable innings proved a drag on the bullpen’s availability and performance down the stretch.

The Sox can’t replay the same script.

“We’re not far off. We’ve got good pieces here,” said closer Kenley Jansen, who is on a team that fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. “But you can never say you have enough pitching. Teams that I played with, before and in the past, it’s pitching depth [that keeps them] playing in October.”

The Sox seem likely to aim high in that pursuit this winter. The maturation of their farm system has created organization depth to make trades.

Moreover, after their payroll fell out of the top-10 in baseball for the first time in years in 2023, evaluators across the sport expect the team to flex financial muscle, believing the team is capable of re-asserting itself in baseball’s most daunting division.

Advertisement

“They have a chance to be really good next year,” said a rival executive.

Members of the team want to reach for that bar in 2024.

“This organization is about championships … It’s not about development,” said Jansen. “They say [Boston] is the city of champions. I think [the owners] are going to be competitive and hopefully they put a great team out there next year to compete for a title, not trying to just make the playoffs.”

Still, getting to the playoffs would represent a start for a team that has done so only once in the five seasons since its 2018 title. That was a message Cora underscored before players rapidly emptied from the visitor’s clubhouse in Baltimore.

“There’s a lot of really good teams out there, and you’ve got to do everything the right way if you want to play October baseball,” said Justin Turner. “That was a message [Cora] had after the game: It’s not acceptable to wear this uniform and not make the postseason. So, use that as a driving force to go in the offseason and get better and be better.”

There are nearly six months to do just that. Opening Day is on March 28 in Seattle. The Red Sox stand on the precipice of change.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.