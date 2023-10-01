The Patriots are gearing up for a showdown with the Cowboys. Follow along.

The Globe’s beat team will be offering live updates and analysis about pregame news. Tune in during the game for highlights and takeaways.

You can watch the game on Fox, and listen locally on 98.5.

The Patriots are deep in the heart of Texas, taking on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Where have all the Patriots’ playmakers gone? — 2:15 p.m.

By Tara Sullivan

The Patriots’ offense finally hit a big play last Sunday, a second-quarter strike from Mac Jones to Pharaoh Brown that, in earning an early 10-point lead, felt like more than enough against the hapless Jets.

The good news? It was an exciting and well-scripted play, worthy of the sideline celebration and home-couch joy it unleashed.

The bad news? It remains the Patriots’ biggest gainer through three games, a sad reminder of a most alarming truth about the 2023 roster.

Where have all the playmakers gone?

It’s painful to recall what it used to be like around here, when Tom Brady was the playmaker in charge but had plenty of supercharged threats around him. Rob Gronkowski, pummeling would-be tacklers as he rumbled toward the end zone. Julian Edelman, darting and weaving his diminutive but pesky frame around the field. Danny Amendola deftly getting his hands on anything in his reach. Randy Moss, only one of the best deep threats the NFL has ever known.

This year’s roster? Who scares opposing defenses? Who do they worry will torch them on the ground or in the air? Who do they have to game-plan around?

The answer, as of now, is no one.

Last time they played — 2:00 p.m.

The Patriots last played the Cowboys in Week 6 in 2021, dropping a thriller in overtime after a chaotic end to regulation at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots leading, 21-20, just before the two-minute warning, Mac Jones — then a rookie — threw across the middle to Kendrick Bourne and the ball bounced off the receiver’s hands and into the arms of Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs for a back-breaking pick-6. It took one play for Jones and Bourne to redeem themselves, as the two connected on a 75-yard touchdown to open the next drive, and a 2-point conversion gave New England a 29-26 lead with 2:11 to play.

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys into field goal range to send the game to overtime, and after Jones and the offense stalled out at midfield to start the extra period, Prescott hit receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown to end it.

The Patriots last played in Dallas in 2015, a dominant 30-6 win for New England.

