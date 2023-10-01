Game 162: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes for the season finale.

Tanner Houck will get the call for the finale, looking to make amends for his most recent outing; Houck was shelled for 10 hits and six earned runs against the Rangers last week.

The 2023 Red Sox will take the field for the last time on Sunday, closing out a disappointing season against the AL East champion Orioles, whose fortunes have swung drastically in the other direction.

Orioles righthander Kyle Bradish will put the finishing touches on his brilliant sophomore season. Bradish’s 2.86 ERA is third-best in the American League heading into Sunday.

Lineups

RED SOX (77-84): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (5-10, 5.31 ERA)

ORIOLES (101-60): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.86 ERA)

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bradish: Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 6-16, Adam Duvall 0-2, Reese McGuire 1-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Trevor Story 0-9, Justin Turner 1-4, Enmanuel Valdez 0-2, Alex Verdugo 7-18, Connor Wong 2-4, Masataka Yoshida 1-4

Orioles vs. Houck: Adam Frazier 2-10, Austin Hays 3-8, Gunnar Henderson 1-7, Aaron Hicks 1-7, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan Mountcastle 3-15, Cedric Mullins 5-16, Ryan O’Hearn 3-6, Adley Rutschman 1-6, Anthony Santander 3-11, Ramón Urías 4-8

Stat of the day: Bradish has thrown 14 shutout innings over his last two starts.

Notes: The Red Sox wasted a solid start Saturday from Kutter Crawford, who blanked the Orioles for six innings. Boston pounded out 14 hits but could only generate two runs as the Red Sox went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position ... The Sox have lost six of the last seven games ... Houck beat the Orioles in April but gave up five runs in 5 ⅓ innings in the loss to them on Sept. 8. In his career, Houck is 3-3 with an ERA of 4.20 in eight appearances (four starts) against Baltimore ... Bradish has struggled against Boston; he is 1-4 with an 8.13 ERA in seven starts against the Red Sox ... Baltimore has captured its first AL East title since 2014, and a win Sunday would give the Orioles 102 victories for the first time since the 1979 AL pennant-winning team achieved that total ... Sunday’s finale wraps up another strong campaign for the citizens of the Romper Room, who have reportedly already begun their rigorous offseason training regimen with just five months to go before spring training.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.