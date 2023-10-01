See who rose, who fell and which two teams entered the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll

Everett and BC High played the game of the week and both programs move down one spot in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll after a thrilling finish, while Methuen shifts up to No. 6 after throttling previously unbeaten Andover. Franklin moves up after a key win over North Attleborough and Marshfield continues to climb the rankings. Foxborough, Peabody, and Needham continued their undefeated starts, while fellow unbeatens Tewksbury and Bishop Fenwick debut in the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Oct. 1, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.