Tanner Houck shines as Red Sox close lost season by beating the Orioles

Tanner Houck closed the Red Sox season on a high note, allowing a lone hit in six innings as Boston beat the Orioles, 6-1, in Baltimore on Sunday.

For the second straight season, the Red Sox finished 78-84 and last in the American League East, that result enough to cost team architect Chaim Bloom his job last month. Baltimore, meanwhile, is off until Oct. 7, when it will host the start of a Division Series.

Baseball’s worst defensive team took an early lead on someone else’s miscues, with both Enmanuel Valdez and Alex Verdugo scoring on fielding errors to make it 2-0 in the third inning. The Sox tacked on four more on a pair of hits and a third error in the seventh, with Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu each knocking RBI singles.