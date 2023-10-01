Celtics sign veteran Wenyen Gabriel to training camp deal

Gabriel, 26, was born in Sudan and lived in Egypt before his family moved to Manchester, N.H., when he was 3. He attended Trinity High School in Manchester before enrolling at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts for his senior year. He was undrafted out of Kentucky in 2019 but had stints with the Kings, Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Nets, Clippers, and Lakers.

The 6-foot-9 forward played a career-high 68 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Gabriel is expected to compete for a regular roster spot following Sunday’s trade in which Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon were sent to the Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

